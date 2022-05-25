100 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1922
J. R. Wagner landed a real trout while fishing in Wallowa river near Minam. Experts called it a true rainbow. It measured 28 inches in length and weight 5-1/4 pounds.
Bishop L. H. Wells of the Episcopal church came from Tacoma to confirm 17 new members of the church. Bishop Wells is a real pioneer of eastern Oregon. He made his first trip to Union county in 1871 and was in Wallowa valley before Enterprise was started.
The first street dance in Enterprise was held after down town business men gave the streets a cleaning which made them fairly shine, in preparation for the stockmen’s convention. The result, with the bright colors of the banners strung across the streets, was to make the town look more animated than ever before in its history.
75 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1947
Heavy equipment was moved in yesterday to start construction on the final .88 mile of road which will complete the Enterprise-Lewiston highway.
The directors of the Alder Slope school district No. 2, Lee Cook, Vernon Hays and Oscar Shafer, went to Walla Walla to purchase a school bus to be used in transporting their grade pupils to the Enterprise school this coming year.
The Bartlett neighborhood had two fires last week when the houses of Ira Wilson and Floyd Wilbur burned. The Wilbur house burned down on Thursday evening and the Wilson house on Saturday afternoon.
50 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1972
The 4-H Duke and Duchess were chosen during the horse judging at the county fairgrounds last week. Burke Lathrop was chosen Duke and Jackie Nash, was picked for Duchess.
Randy Strohm of Enterprise was one of three high school football players in the state of Oregon who’ll attend the Dave Wilcox Football Camp in McMinnville this summer, compliments of the Pacific Power & Light Co.
Wallowa’s Bobb Lewis claimed the State Class A shot put title last weekend by unleashing a 52’3” toss to win the event.
Nine competitors from Wallowa County brought home eight medals when they competed in the State Special Ed Track Meet in Eugene. Steve Ingram claimed the only gold medal for the local youngsters by winning the boys 16-18 year old high jump with a 5’1” leap.
25 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1997
A Florida woman escaped a brush with disaster after her kayak capsized in the raging Minam River and she had to spend a cold night in the wilderness before walking 12 miles to safety.
The BPA has completed the reseeding of about 1,500 acres of canyon lands around the Grande Ronde River and Joseph Creek in an effort to stabilize soils eroded by mudslides last winter.
Shannon Ables of Enterprise and Rory Johnson of Wallowa were the top Wallowa County performers at the Oregon Class 2A-1A track and field championships. Ables won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, while Johnson won the boys 800.
