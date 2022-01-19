100 years ago
Jan. 19, 2022
The seven banks of Wallowa county did an unprecedented thing at their annual meetings — the former directors and officers were reelected with not a single change, giving an air of stability and permanence to the financial structure of the county. The banks are: Wallowa National Bank, Enterprise State Bank, First Bank of Joseph, Stockgrowers and Farmers National Bank of Wallowa, Lostine State Bank, First National Bank of Joseph, and Flora State Bank.
With the thermometer 24 below zero, the brick high school building at Wallowa was discovered in flames at about 1 o-clock this morning. At daylight nothing but the bare brick walls were left standing. The interior and all contents were a total loss. School will be resumed in a few days. Classes will meet in churches and halls.
75 years ago
Jan. 23, 1947
The Auto Body and Paint shop located on the east side of the court house was gutted by fire and three cars were burned. The fire apparently started when some paint thinner caught fire. Cars belonging to I. S. Surber and Mrs. Isel Knodell were burned and a new 1946 Dodge pickup, owned by Ray Harris, was charred.
A large crowd attended the annual pot luck dinner of the Joseph chamber of commerce. The financial report showed that the Chief Joseph days celebration was a huge success. Plans for this year’s celebration call for a rodeo theme.
Max Wilson bears the honor of being Joseph’s outstanding citizen of 1946.
The state highway commission has notified the Enterprise chamber of commerce that guard rails will be put up on Minam hill.
50 years ago
Jan. 20, 1972
Following the six-day storm which hit last week, the county and state road crews continue to clear the rural road situation. County road supervisor Vern Russell said that they’ve encountered drifts up to 10 feet in depth for several miles. Of the 1300 miles of county roads in Wallowa County, 630 miles are normally maintained during the winter.
A semi truck loaded with hay and heading for the 4-0 Cattle Company feed lots upset on Buford grade, causing heavy damage to the vehicle, slight damage to the trailer, and spilling 400 bales of hay across the highway, causing the roadway to be blocked from 7 pm to midnight.
25 years ago
Jan. 16, 1997
The front door of Shell Mercantile in Wallowa was smashed in and the store was burglarized for the second time in six weeks. A large assortment of merchandise, including cigarettes, wine, gum, candy and liquor was taken.
Roger Decker, who served as Wallowa County Sheriff for the past 12-plus years, officially retired at a stroke before midnight, just missing Imnaha’s worst-ever flood on New Year’s Day. The sheriff’s badge was passed on to Ron Jett, who was officially appointed to start as sheriff on midnight New Year’s Day.
The calculated damages to USFS roads from the Imnaha floods has been set at $7 million. The biggest expense on the system will be to the Wallowa Mountain Loop Road, where a 10-mile stretch of roadway near Pine Creek was lost.
