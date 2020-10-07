100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1920
The “war clean-up” work of the new Wallowa County Red Cross chapter will start at once. Mrs. Charles Mathiot will learn the physical condition, and possible need of help, of every former service man, and will ascertain whether all have received everything due them from the War Department.
Pears and tomatoes are now ready — a fine lot just right for hauling. Tomatoes 3 cents and pears 4 cents a pound. Katherine Fiske, Imnaha.
The gates at Billy Meadows pasture have been opened and the elk have been invited to wander out and gain their liberty. But they refuse to leave, and to add to the complications, the big deer previously outside have been drifting into the pasture. It is believed there are close to 100 elk in the park.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 4, 1945
Donald B. Maxwell, seaman first class USNR, of Enterprise, has reported in at the U.S. Naval Armed Guard Center after spending 12½ months as a member of a gun crew aboard a merchant ship.
Promotion to the rank of captain recently was awarded Robert Bruce Wilson, son of Hugh Wilson of Joseph, now on duty in Italy with the Air Service Command.
Gordon D. Lovell, 20, fireman first class USNR, of Enterprise, is serving on the USS Sheridan attack transport, which climaxed her career of landing assault troops on Tarawa, Roi-Namur, Saipan, Guam, Leyte, Lingayen and Okinawa by landing occupation forces in Japan.
The gift of an all-tuition $74 scholarship for an entering freshman at Eastern Oregon College of Education was given by Mr. and Mrs. Harley J. Richardson of La Grande.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 8, 1970
Two Portland hunters in Wallowa County for the opening of deer season died as a result of heart attacks.
Cathy Gentle, of Wallowa, was crowned Worthy Adviser of Carroll Assembly, Order of Rainbow for Girls at a ceremony Sept. 20.
Linda Lathrop, of the Joseph Nez Perce Riders 4-H Horse Club, is to receive the Senior Horsemanship award. This is the most advanced step in the 4-H horsemanship program.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 1995
Standout rushing performances by Deven Moore and Harly Naughton added up to a 35-13 victory for Joseph over Enterprise in a football matchup at Joseph High School last Friday night. The crowd on hand to watch the game is believed to be the largest ever at a Wallowa County sporting event. Gate receipts totaled a record $1,500.
Enterprise High School volleyball got revenge at Joseph, ringing up a 13-15, 15-1, 15-0 victory over the hosting Eagles. Shannon Ables led the Savages with 11 kills and 5 blocks, while Amber Locke had 4 kills and 4 blocks.
Members of the Wallowa County Stockgrowers honored one of their own during the Oregon Cattlemen’s convention in Pendleton. Local ranchers surprised Mack Birkmaier by presenting him with a custom-made saddle in appreciation for his years of service as president of the statewide organization.
