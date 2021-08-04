100 years ago
Aug. 4, 1921
With military honors at the grave, the body of Grover C. Eckley was laid to rest in the Enterprise cemetery. He was killed in action in the Argonne, Sept. 28, 1918 and buried temporarily not far from the battlefield. His body was removed later to an American cemetery in France, and then was brought to the homeland by the government last month.
A pleasant open air natatorium has been evolved out of the creamery pond, a short distance south of Enterprise. The water was drained off and teams deepened the basin. The water was turned in again and it is about six feet deep at the deepest. Dressing rooms have been provided and 2 dozen bathing suits have been ordered. In the winter the sheet of water will become a skating pond.
75 years ago
Aug. 8, 1946
The Joseph Garden club has joined with 300 other organizations in Oregon to “adopt” one of the undernourished and underclad children of France. The club will undertake to send two or more packages of food and clothing each month to the child.
The first serious forest and range fire of the 1946 season broke out on the Snake river and swept over an estimated 1500 acres of brush and range before it was extinguished by a crew of 70 men.
Bert Caudle of Lostine discovered the coal in the bin joining the Lostine school gym was on fire Monday morning. Melvin Crow showed up with an extinguisher and the blaze was soon subsiding. In the afternoon Harley Caudle found that the coal was smoldering and it became imperative to remove the entire contents of the bin. As there were 25 tons of treated coal, the men worked well into the night getting it spread on the cement floor of the tennis court.
50 years ago
Aug. 5, 1971
Fire struck at the Clyde and Kenneth Wulff ranch at the edge of Flora, burning a hay barn and all its contents to the ground. The metal barn contained about 5000 bales of hay, for a loss of $12,000.
Eight to twelve thousand acres of range and crop land in the Lost Prairie and Troy areas are in dire need of spraying as millions of grasshoppers are chewing a wide path of destruction that could virtually strip the infested areas of all plant life. However, it’s too late for a successful spray since the grasshoppers are beginning to lay eggs.
One hundred seventy-five people assembled at the Wallowa Church of Christ, including old timers and charter members of the church who came from all over Oregon and eight western states. The occasion was a week long family encampment on the South Fork of Lostine River at Irondyke.
25 years ago
Aug. 1, 1996
The Imnaha Store reports that the rattlesnake count is increasing rapidly. The bear and rattlesnake feed is coming up in September, so bring your snakes in.
Gene Palmer, a cowboy from Terrebone, scored an 88 aboard Major Wolf, topping a field of 47 bull-riding entrants at last weekend’s Chief Joseph Days rodeo. He took home $1,853.71 of an $18,500 jackpot.
The Wallowa Senior Center patrons are negotiating on how their center will be managed. The Wallowa seniors have been fighting to keep their new facility a senior center and not a community center.
The Wallowa County Court met for a special session on the topic of siting an Oregon state correctional facility in Wallowa County. The facility would be a men’s minimum security prison (work camp) housing a maximum of 400 beds. A committee was formed to study the situation.
