100 years ago – February 12, 1920
The first meeting of an Elks’ lodge ever held in Wallowa county was held in Enterprise Saturday evening when officers and members of La Grande held a special session at the Enterprise opera house. Local Elks got busy on a canvass of the town and county with the result that 73 “baby elk” were herded together for the ceremonies that would make them full-grown Elks.
Attend the Silo School in Enterprise next Thursday as the guest of the city. Eats that won’t cost you anything will be served in Fraternal hall.
At the end of three perfect days, the Enterprise and Joseph travelers who went to the Clarkston highway convention returned last evening. The Wallowa county visitors were greeted with great enthusiasm at Lewiston and Clarkston, whose citizens spared nothing to make them feel welcome. Enterprise alone sent 28 delegates. They wore white slouch felt hats, across the front of which were pinned red ribbons bearing the word “Enterprise”. Joseph reported 2 delegates, Paradise 4, Troy 4, Lost Prairie 1 and Flora 5.
70 years ago – February 9, 1950
The Wallowa Cougars added another victory to their season record, making it 9 wins and 1 loss, by defeating the Lostine ball club by a score of 29-15. Ashley Prince was the high point man for Wallowa, with 19 counters.
Morris Weaver was named chief of the Enterprise fire department, succeeding Jack Wagner. Newly elected assistant chief is Cliff Ragin.
Bud Houck and Don Locke were in from Zumwalt Tuesday, making about 18 miles of the trip by caterpillar tractor. The Zumwalt road is blocked all the way from the Al Strohm place, with drifts as high as stock racks in places.
50 years ago – February 12, 1970
Members of VFW Post 4307 of Enterprise spent last Sunday at Imnaha where they erected a new flag pole at the school house. Those present were Pierre Beaudoin, Jack Finch (teacher at school), Don Jacobs, Bill Doak, Doug Cox and Jerry Cross.
The Walllowa FFA chapter held their annual chapter speech contest ; the five speakers were Lewis Wilks, first place; Elwayne Henderson, second; Charles McDaniel, third; Kent Carman, fourth; and Tom Makin, fifth.
For sale: Tamarack and red fir wood, delivered and stacked for $17 per cord.
For sale: 1968 Pontiac Station Wagon, 2 spare tires and wheels, $2200.
25 years ago – February 9, 1995
The top girl and boy winner of the Elks Most Valuable Student Contest are Patricia Simpson of Enterprise High School and Clint Johnson of Wallowa High School. They each will receive $550 in scholarship money. Additional winners are Erin Lunde who receives $425 scholarship and Brent Latta, $350. Both are Joseph High School seniors.
Carrie Phillips, a senior at Enterprise High School, has been selected to perform with the national Sound of America Honor Band and Chorus in Europe this summer.
For her “exceptional service and dedication” to children with disabilities and their families during her 20 years as Wallowa kindergarten teacher, Carol Mock was recently announced as a recipient of the 1994 COPE Exemplary Service Award.
