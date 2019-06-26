100 years ago
June 26, 1919
Earl Warnock, Guy Hillman and Billie Warnock had a narrow escape last week when a Ford which Earl was driving ran off a rim rock on Imnaha. The car turned completely over and the passengers were pinned underneath, but aside from being scratched and bruised, none of them was seriously hurt.
The Enterprise city council has written to the Oregon Agricultural college asking for the services of a landscape gardener to layout the city park. All work done there in the future will follow the lines he lays down, thus there will be no more haphazard work done.
Saturday’s sales of bread by the Model Bakery reached the surprising total of 1800 loaves. On Monday the bakery turned out nearly 1100 loaves, to help feed a hungry town.
Living accommodations are at a premium in Enterprise, as they have been for four years, but the shortage is again acute. More houses are needed, and men are needed to build them.
70 years ago
June 23, 1949
Law enforcement officials have been working overtime the past week with a number of arrests involving gambling, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, game law violations and motor vehicle offenses.
Last week Otis True completed tearing down the old opera house, which has stood for over four decades on Greenwood street, opposite the southeast corner of the court house.
Temperatures dropped to six degrees below freezing in Enterprise and vicinity. Many farmers reported ice in watering troughs. Gardens and flowers were blasted heavily and it is feared that heavy damage may have been done to grain crops.
Tuesday was the biggest day at the swimming pool since it started, with about 50 children present.
Delbert Martin of Wallowa was knocked unconscious when the 1942 Studebaker he was driving went off the road, through the fence and into the Wallowa river at the top of the hill at the west edge of Enterprise.
50 years ago
June 26, 1969
More than two dozen interested people of the county met in Enterprise, answering the call for a reorganizational meeting of the Red Cross.
The Wallowa County Jaycees announced plans this week to hold hydroplane races again this year at Wallowa Lake.
The Wallowa County Lamb Pool made its first shipment of over 200 lambs yesterday. Lambs belonging to Jim Heilman, Bus Redmond and Dan Baremore were included in the shipment.
Work really got underway this week on the gondola lift from Wallowa Lake to the top of Mt. Howard. Building of the lower terminus has started and the construction activities on up the side of the mountain will begin about the end of the week.
25 years ago
June 23, 1994
The spectacular “night glow” event at this year’s Wallowa Mountain High hot air balloon rally brightened the sky with light and color. The festival attracted 15 balloons this year.
Five businesses have opened in the Old Town Center plaza in Joseph: Lamb Trading Co., Joseph Fly Shoppe, SonLight Christian Books & Gifts, the Cinnamon Tree and the Book Corner.
Girls participating in the recent Camp Fire Fun Run included Mary Kienzie, Rachel Elsen, Brandy Beaudoin, Cori Higgins, Laura Davis, Jessie Little, Kaira Horrocks and Jessica Stein.
KWVR’s Lee Perkins called the play-by-play while Tony Yost handled stats and color chores during last Saturday’s East-West Eight Man All Star game. KWVR was the only radio station in the state to carry coverage of the game. The East team, which included five Wallowa players, defeated the West, 46-32.
