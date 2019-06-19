100 years ago
June 19, 1919
The work of remodeling the old county high school into a hospital is nearly finished. Partitions have been placed dividing the interior into 25 private rooms with dining room, operating room and accommodations for other hospital activities.
The Standard Oil company is preparing to enlarge its delivery facilities in the county, from the Enterprise station. The plant has become a very valuable factor in the town’s business, with several well-paid employees.
All details have been arranged for the Salvation army home service fund campaign which opens Sunday and continues for a week. Wallowa county is asked to contribute $2,500.
Wallowa county’s wool crop, one of the most valuable clips ever turned off, is now finding its way to market. The total clip is estimated at 841,000 pounds, making the total about $420,000. The industry continues to hold its place in the front rank of all wealth producers of the county.
Spend your week end at Wallowa Lake park. Special dinner Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. First excursion Sunday on the big new boat, Marie.
70 years ago
June 16, 1949
A fire, breaking out with almost explosive suddenness and proportions, swept through the Joseph sawmill of the Pondosa Pine Lumber Co. Saturday, leveling the entire structure and office buildings in about 30 minutes.
Miss Beverly Oliver, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Oliver of Wallowa, is the queen of the 1949 Chief Joseph Days celebration at Joseph on July 29-30-31. Queen Beverly was selected by one of the largest crowds ever to attend a queen’s dance at Edelweiss inn last Saturday night.
Damage estimated between $1500 and $2000 was caused sometime over the past weekend by vandals who broke 64 windows and six large electric lights in the Joseph high school.
Construction work was started this week on a new service station. The building is being erected on the corner of River and North streets. It will be 45 x 32 feet and finished in metal lath and stucco.
50 years ago
June 19, 1969
Dwight Wolfe of Wallowa FFA chapter was the Grand Champion FFA Beef Showman at the 23rd annual Oregon Wheat Growers League Junior Livestock Show held in The Dalles.
A massive community project was undertaken and completed over the weekend at the Enterprise airport when a small army of volunteers pooled their labor and equipment to widen the runway of the 2800 foot facility. Purpose of the project was to widen the runway to 50 feet or more so that it would be acceptable for the installation of runway lights.
Dick Quinn and Gary Marr, the best Wallowa county has to offer in golfers, traveled to Baker last weekend for the Elks Golf Tourney. The end result of the tourney had the local duo at the top of the heap when the awards were passed out with a two-day score of 132. This was better by four strokes over their nearest opponents.
25 years ago
June 16, 1994
A painful budget reduction of almost $400,000, approved by the Joseph School District Monday, coupled with the resignations of four key district personnel, including principal Bud Sanders, will undoubtedly mean a lot more changes for the school district next year.
Kara Samples, 15, of Joseph out-fiddled her father, Leonard Samples, and six other competitors to win the Wallowa County Old-Time Fiddlers Contest championship.
The city of Joseph, known for its thriving arts community, was honored this week by Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts as an outstanding example of how communities with a clear vision of the future can survive and even prosper in the face of adversity such as mill closures with the presentation of the “Outstanding Community Development Success Award.”
Sports Corral played undefeated to win the junior boys championship in the first-ever Joseph Junior Athletic Club 3-on-3 Hoopfest. The team was comprised of Jeff Fisher, Donnie Rynearson, Jesse Miller, Ryan Strohm and Ryan Wulff.
