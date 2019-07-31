100 years ago
July 31, 1919
John H. Womack of Wallowa has the honor of winning the only distinguished service cross yet awarded to a soldier from the county for exceptional bravery in the world war. His father received word of the award but does not know what his son did to gain it.
With no reserve stock of gasoline in the country, users have been asked to avoid waste. The first of this week La Grande had been without gasoline four days and Pendleton had been empty for five days.
Last Friday some one who wanted to pick up a little easy money robbed the Sanitary Meat market $9.95. They then climbed through a small window into the pool hall in the same building and helped themselves to seven or eight dollars. In each place the thief or thieves left a nickel in the till.
The 11 man crew of engineers surveying the new state highway thru the valley is now working between Enterprise and Wallowa. They proceed with as much secrecy as possible, setting stakes only after they feel they have chosen the best route and ground, without regard to local wishes. So it is not known where the new road will run thru the valley. The surveyors are under instructions to talk to nobody regarding their work.
70 years ago
July 28, 1949
Ben Witcher, operator of the Enterprise skating rink, suffered several broken ribs and a fractured shoulder when he was knocked from a stack of hay at the Searles Bros. farm on Alder Slope.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Shafer of Troy were driving home from the mail post when the wheel of the wagon hit a rock, throwing her and the seat out. She was taken to the hospital by Don Green. The X-ray showed her knee to be broken in three places.
A contract for the grading, surfacing and oiling of another six miles of the Enterprise-Lewiston highway from the end of the present pavement north to the vicinity of Snow Hollow hill will be let soon. Expected cost of the job is approximately $235,000. The contract is part of a continuing project to pave portions of the highway each year until the entire highway is surfaced.
The Enterprise city council has adopted a resolution asking the state highway commission to install a four-way stop and go electric sign at the intersection of Main and River streets. This intersection has been the site of a number of accidents. Cars proceeding through the intersection are not required to stop and a number of collisions have resulted. It is also a hazardous corner for pedestrians.
50 years ago
July 31, 1969
A Clarkston man appeared before Justice of the Peace Cliff Collinsworth on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. Steven Galles was accused of attacking Glen Parr of Milton-Freewater with a broken beer bottle and slashing his throat. The incident occurred at Wallowa Lake.
Several local girls, Linda Nuxall, Marsha Weaver and Joyce Cook, were robbed of many of their valuables when they left their purses and other possessions in their car while going for a swim at the head of Wallowa Lake. The thieves also pulled the wiring loose in their car so that the car was inoperative.
Renee Cook, 11-year-old girl from Colton, Washington, aced out about 35 other contestants to win the girl’s barrel racing event at Chief Joseph Days. She ran the 3-barrel course in 18.2 seconds.
The Jaycees reported that over 900 people attended their CJD breakfast, held in Joseph for the first time this year.
25 years ago
July 28, 1994
Joseph High School FFCL representatives, Holly Cartney, Tomomi Yashiro and Amy Jennings, recently earned a silver medal with their Little Friends project at the National FHA Leadership Meeting in Orlando, Fla.
Honored as grand marshals of the Chief Joseph Days grand parade this year will be Bud and Ruby Zollman, long-time owners of Bud’s Hardware (recently retired) and long-time boosters of Chief Joseph Days and Joseph Chamber of Commerce. In fact, Bud was there at the first CJD rodeo in 1946, and Ruby (ne Mallon) a member of the 1949 CJD court.
Terry McFetridge and Brian Freels of the Enterprise FFA chapter recently attended the 1994 Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.