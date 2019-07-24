100 years ago
July 24, 1919
At a meeting held Tuesday night, preliminary steps were taken to organize a branch of the American legion of World War Veterans. The chapter is to be called the Chief Joseph Post of the American Legion.
Not in the memory of the oldest inhabitant has dust been such a nuisance in the county as now. It is bad in the country, worse in the towns and a hundred fold the worst in Enterprise, where the streets are torn up for paving, and loose soil scattered over the roadways.
A real, practical memento of the great war has been placed thru the Oregon War Savings stamp organization, within the reach of every boy and girl in the state. This memento is nothing less than a real bomb, or hand-grenade, made originally for use by American doughboys in their fight for right and the liberty of the world. Uncle Sam is turning them into little banks, and every school pupil, 10 years old or younger who can exhibit to his teacher one War Savings stamp purchased with money earned by him during vacation, will receive one.
70 years ago
July 21, 1949
A leaking water main and a heavy draw by sprinklers and the swimming pool caused a brief water shortage in Enterprise last week. The hospital was out of water for approximately a half hour and the swimming pool lacked sufficient water to open on Thursday.
Gifford Botts of Lower Prairie Creek, who broke a leg several weeks ago and is still unable to work, was the recipient of kindly help one day last week, when his neighbors met and put up his hay crop for him. The work was completed in one day, except about two hours work, and that was taken care of the next day, by Mr. Oscar Hammack and son Vernon. Neighbors who donated their labor besides the Hammacks were W.H. Kirkman, Billy Tippett, Raymond and Willetta Kooch, and Lynn Ward.
Work on guard rails on the Lewiston highway has been started. The work is being done from the Washington state line to the Flora junction. The contract of $29,463 was awarded for the project by the state of Oregon.
50 years ago
July 24, 1969
Prospects are bright for the biggest and best Chief Joseph Days celebration in the 24-year history of the show as crews put the finishing touches on minor repairs at the rodeo grounds and line up the many other activities. Queen Audry Hammack, Princess Jane Noland and Princess Linda Lathrop make up the 1969 royalty court. Stock will again be furnished by the Big Bend Rodeo Company, the announcer will be Cy Taillon and specialty acts will be performed by Jay Sissler and his trained dogs.
Bill and Fern Wolfe at the Wolfe Hereford Ranch near Wallowa were Oregon’s goodwill ambassadors to Japan in a big way this week. The ranch donated one of its top bulls to the Aomori Prefecture Livestock Section (Experiment Station).
The Wallowa County Jaycees were faced with the problem of where to hold their annual cowboy breakfast at Chief Joseph Days since the site at Wallowa lake where they have held it previously is now being excavated for the gondola lift. Jaycee president Leroy Graning announced this week that they will hold their breakfast in the lot between Goldie’s and the Joseph fire hall.
25 years ago
July 21, 1994
A case taking shape within the Wallowa County Planning Dept. may turn out to be the first challenge to the U.S. Forest Service’s new rules governing the use of private lands within the HCNRA. Mike Frolander recently filed for a CUP to allow for residences to be placed on each of two adjacent parcels of land near Imnaha.
The weather was fine and the music was hot as hundreds of people turned out at the annual Jazz at the Lake festival at Wallowa Lake.
The 1994 CJD court of Queen Josie Botts and Princesses Carrie Snyder and Shannon Vernam are preparing to serve as official hostesses for the 49th annual Chief Joseph Days celebration next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.