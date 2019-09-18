100 years ago – September 18, 1919
Stock running at large in town has become a serious nuisance and the council has directed Marshal McInturff to round up every stray and put it in the pound. He now has a small herd of horses and cows, awaiting the day when they will be sold according to ordinance.
The new siren whistle sent here recently on trial is to be set up in a few days on the top of the E.M.&M. company building. It will be connected with the telephone office.
A large gasoline tank has been installed by the Imnaha store and the fuel now will be dispensed there by pump. The tank has a capacity of 550 gallons and it is expected that similar tanks will be put in at Flora.
While civic bodies are planning to furnish and maintain a rest room for the particular benefit of women shopping in town, the new E.M.&M. will afford attractive facilities of the kind when it is opened.
70 years ago – September 15, 1949
Oregon’s new law requiring motorists to stop for school buses loading or unloading children is being enforced the same as any other law.
Mike Farley, a construction worker from Pendleton, was killed Tuesday when he fell from the top of the new bank building into the alleyway below.
Eugene Pallette, veteran character actor, was selling his Wallowa mountain retreat and preparing to return to Hollywood. The film actor, who retired to the wilderness country along the Imnaha river five years ago, hopes to resume screen activities. Pallette’s legendary warehouse, which he stocked with all kinds of provisions to last for years, was being sold.
50 years ago – September 18, 1969
Two people from the Lewiston area have been charged with rustling cattle in Wallowa county. Paul Jackson and Donna Dixon were charged with “larceny of livestock … stealing two black calves belonging to Jack Tippett.”
Bud Hazen, a logger for Bill Dougherty, was badly injured last Thursday when a tree he was falling kicked back, pinning him against another tree.
One of the hardest fought yet most heartbreaking football contests had to be the one between the Wallowa Cougars and the Stanfield Tigers, ending in a blank tie, 0-0. The outstanding player of the game, if one can be named, was Don Daggett of Wallowa.
EO-3 Terry Snodderly has just completed a short tour of duty in Da Nang, Vietnam and Okinawa. He is presently stationed at Pt. Hueneme, California with the Seabee band.
25 years ago – September 15, 1994
Skye Krebs was named the Wallowa County Stockgrowers Association’s “Grassman of the Year”. A fourth generation rancher, Krebs is also the president of the Oregon Sheepgrowers Association.
Cross country may be Wallowa County’s vanishing sport, but at Enterprise, the sport’s alive and well. Coach Dan Moody says the boys have a solid team leader in David Melville, who heads up a list of experienced varsity runners that include Sean Wishart, Gabe Wishart, Justin Stenkamp, Todd Bass and Chris Anderson.
Doug Wulff of Flora received a prize golf club from Russ Ruonavaara of General Land Office after hitting a hole-in-one during the recent Alpine Meadows Rat Race Tourney.
Larry Loftus with his wife, Kate, moved to Wallowa County this summer to become minister for the Lostine Presbyterian Church.
