100 years ago – November 20, 1919
Petitions for the institution of daily mail service to Flora and Paradise, in place of the tri-weekly service now maintained, will be circulated in Enterprise.
After nearly two months, the county fair association has received a check for $250, the forfeit of the Watkins-Warner Aero circus for its failure to keep its contract to furnish airships at the fair.
A Thanksgiving shoot for turkeys, geese, ducks and hens will be held at Flora next Tuesday. Come on, you fellows who think you are marksmen and prove your skill. Next Tuesday’s the day.
Residence property in Enterprise has become unusually active, with sales reported nearly every day. Families have come and gone away because they could find no place to live. A slogan for next year was adopted by the Chamber of Commerce: “100 houses in 1920.”
70 years ago – November 17, 1949
Last Thursday the members of the Lutheran Church held a formal organizational meeting. A motion to organize into a corporate group was unanimously adopted. The name selected by the group was Grace Lutheran Church. A constitution was also read and adopted. Lutheran services were first held in Enterprise about 30 years ago. Services were conducted occasionally by pastors of other churches.
The safest place to be during the Armistice Day football game between Enterprise and Wallowa was out in the middle of the field between the two opposing teams, a check on casualties revealed One or two players were temporarily indisposed after colliding head on, but three spectators suffered serious injuries.
Lostine was the only town in Wallowa county to be represented at the State Fire Fighters Instructors’ School for state fire departments, held recently in Portland. Melvin Crow completed the intensive course. Approximately 100 towns participated.
50 years ago – November 20, 1969
Idaho Power Company, with a total property tax bill in Wallowa County of $497,306.06, has accounted for about 32% of all property and personal taxes paid in the county this year. It is by far the biggest taxpayer in the county because of its vast holdings on the Snake River.
For the third Saturday night in a row a low flying airplane has buzzed the town of Enterprise about midnight.
Jerry Weaver, president of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, announced that the Chamber has completed details on its Christmas promotion, aimed at encouraging residents to do all of their shopping at home.
The farm home of Jesse Rutter on lower Prairie Creek was completely lost to fire about 2 a.m. last Saturday. All the contents of the home were consumed in the blaze and Rutter narrowly escaped with the clothing he was wearing at the time.
John Dawson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Dawson of Joseph, is serving with the Peace Corps in Africa. John, a 1965 graduate of Joseph High School, joined the Peace Corps after graduating from the University of Oregon in June.
25 years ago – November 17, 1994
Property values at Wallowa Lake and the city of Joseph continued to skyrocket the past year. The assessed value of residential lots at Wallowa Lake increased by a whopping 45% in 1994.
Wallowa County’s oldest service club, the Enterprise Lions Club, celebrated its 65th birthday during a special ceremony Saturday night. Delbert Pratt, a member for over 39 years, was presented the prestigious Helen Keller Benefactor award.
Cellular One, the nation’s largest provider of cellular service, recently announced expansion of its local service area to include the Wallowa Valley. For those ignorant of what a cellular telephone is and how it works, they will send a consultant to the county to teach users about the phone.
Rebekah members age 80 or older were honored at a reception by the Silver Lake Rebekahs in Joseph: Hester McClain, Gerville Ward, Gertrude Renfrow, Martha Zacharias, Agnes Hepburn and Norma Marks.
Shannon Ables and Chelsie Nash, both of EHS, earned first-team honors to the volleyball 1994 All-League team.
