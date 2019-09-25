100 years ago – September 25, 1919
45 street workers employed in Enterprise imitated the steel mill men of the east and struck Tuesday noon. The men, employed leveling the subgrade surface, spreading and smoothing rock, and backfilling behind the curbings, were receiving $4.50 for eight hours work. Supt. Creamer at once telegraphed to Portland for a new crew. The new workers have arrived and work has been resumed.
Before an audience of 700 men, women and children, Harveys minstrels put on their program of music, comedy and variety acts in the Enterprise opera house.
Old sheds at the northeast corner of Greenwood and West Second streets are being torn down by W.C. Taylor and F.W. King who will put a new auto service station there shortly.
The Lostine school bungalow is nearing completion and in the meantime (teacher) Mr. Dodson and family are camping in a tent on the school grounds.
70 years ago – September 22, 1949
Jerry Fine is up and around after receiving a shoulder wound from a 300 Savage rifle bullet while crossing Main street. The bullet was accidentally discharged from a rifle in the hands of Keith Evans, Joseph, as he was inspecting the gun in Fisk’s Outdoor store. The bullet made a neat hole in the Fisk store window, proceeded through the barber shop window, passing over the heads of two men, who were seated in the shop and into the wall.
Terry Lamb, 5, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sterling Lamb of Wallowa, received a broken leg when he was struck by a car on Highway 82 just before the bridge in Minam.
Enterprise High was defeated by Mac-Hi, 63 to 0 in last Friday’s football game at Milton-Freewater.
50 years ago – September 25, 1969
Enterprise school district voters flocked to the polls in what was described as the “largest turnout of voters by far in the history of the school”, to approve by a very narrow margin the construction of a new $2,000,000 high school.
The Enterprise Lions Club will celebrate their 40th anniversary at a special banquet next week. Of the 26 charter members, only one, R.V. Christman, Enterprise attorney, still remains an active member of the local club.
Bud Stangel, operator of the Enterprise airport, has received word that the State Board of Aeronatuics has given its stamp of approval and committed funds for the paving of the Enterprise airport runway.
25 years ago – September 22, 1994
Members of the 1995 Chief Joseph Days Court, chosen after riding and speaking tryouts Sunday afternoon, are Erica Gilliland, Bridget Brown and Kati Lewis.
Over 400 persons attended the 7th annual Bear and Rattlesnake Feed and enjoyed bear, rattlesnake meat, Rocky Mountain oysters and fresh Imnaha vegetables at the Imnaha Store and Tavern Saturday.
Gary Marr and Terry Lamb were respective low gross and low net winners in the annual Fall Duffers Golf Tournament held at Alpine Meadows last Sunday.
