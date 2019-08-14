100 years ago
August 14, 1919
After nearly losing his home on Alder Slope by fire last Sunday, Frank Borter appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to the charge of burning brush without a special permit. He was fined $20 under the state law.
With a crew of 20 men, the new mill of the Minam Lumber company will start cutting next week. The machinery is set up, the buildings finished, the working crew gathered, and 5,000,000 feet of logs in the Minam river which serves as a pond. The mill stands by the river, just below the dam which holds the water in the pond.
The state fish and game commission decided last week to abandon the Billy Meadows elk pasture after the coming winter, and to scatter the game. The elk have become so numerous at the pasture that the expense of keeping them is greater than the commission wishes to stand, particularly since the herd serves no public purpose.
70 years ago
August 11, 1949
Wallowa county stockgrowers honored Vern Colvin with the presidency of their association for the coming year and Oscar Maxwell was named vice president.
Ralph Fullington was bound over to the grand jury on a charge of intent to kill. The hearing was the outgrowth of a fight between Fullington and Rolland H. (Pete) Hazard at the Edelweiss inn grounds in which Hazard was cut about the neck and body with a knife.
Eleven windows in the new grade school at Joseph were broken out last week by vandals who threw rocks and other missiles through the glass. Some of the same youngsters who broke out most of the windows and light fixtures in the old building are said to have been mixed up in the latest destruction.
Harvey Mutch and Jack Harmon have formed a partnership and have accepted the dealership agency in Wallowa county for Dodge and Plymouth cars. They have secured lots and will start at once on the construction of a large modern garage building approximately 80x100 feet.
50 years ago
August 14, 1969
Wayne Marks, Imnaha area rancher, was chosen by the Stockgrowers as the 1969 Grassman of the Year. Mrs. Marks was also honored when she was introduced as the new president of the Wallowa County Cow Belles. Hoy Carmen, Wallowa area rancher, was selected as the Wallowa County Cattleman of the Year by the Wallowa County Stockgrowers.
Mr. and Mrs. Foy “Hoppy” Hopkins have taken over the management of the Montgomery Ward catalog agency in the Caton Hotel building in Enterprise.
Dr. Lyle Ham, physician and surgeon in Wallowa county for the past 23 years, caught most of the community unaware this week when he announced that he will move from Enterprise to Grants Pass.
Three Wallowa County boys were presented with agricultural scholarships by the Wallowa County Stockgrowers: Dennis Henderson, John Alford and Kent Searles.
According to records kept by the Hat Point guard, Gary Kohler, from July 4 until Aug. 1, 1463 people visited that scenic point.
25 years ago
August 11, 1994
Rob Brown of Enterprise and Steve Goss of Wallowa take to the gridiron at Baker City Saturday in the annual running of the Shrine East-West All-Star Football Game.
Enterprise School Superintendent Larry Christman has announced that Kim Conrad will take over the position of varsity football coach for the 1994 season. Earlier in the summer elementary school teacher Joe Neveau was named as the varsity boys basketball coach, replacing Dick Quinn.
The 12th annual Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opens this weekend with a reception, live music and original art. The event looked like it might have to be canceled for lack of a chairman, when art collector and appreciator Martin Hamilton stepped into the breech, assisted by his wife Marcy.
While hundreds of USFS and State Forestry firefighters were battling fires throughout the county Friday afternoon, volunteers of the Enterprise Fire Department had their own hands full fighting a grass fire that threatened the back yards of the Corak and Roberts family houses on Garfield St.
