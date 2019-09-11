100 years ago – September 11, 1919
A crew of men is engaged in repairing the telegraph line on the branch, principally by bracing old poles or setting new ones. The telegraph line is a weak and uncertain proposition. There is only one wire and this is out of commission often.
Mrs. Walter Brockman is in Enterprise from Snake river, on her second visit to the town to attend to affairs connected with the estate of her husband, who died last year. Mr. Brockman was for years one of the largest cattle owners in the county and his widow is managing his estate and continuing the business.
For sale or exchange: 7 room house, 50 x 100 lot, 4 blocks from Main street. Cash $1,350 or will consider Portland residence property.
70 years ago – September 8, 1949
Plans are underway to name the pass over the Wallowa Mountains immediately west of Eagle Cap after J.V. (Jack) Horton, former assistant regional forester for this area, who passed away last year. A plaque will be erected on the pass and set in a granite stone.
A meeting of all the local members of the BPOE (Elks) will be held at the office of R.V. Chrisman for the purpose of discussing the formation of a local chapter of the lodge here.
Tom Zahm was instantly killed Sunday evening when he was struck by a car driven by Norman Gene Evans, 19, on the highway at the top of the hill at the west side of Enterprise. Evans was completely exonerated by a coroner’s jury yesterday after all the evidence had been heard.
Three cars piled up in a collision on Creighton lane near the Eggleson place Saturday night. Two of the passengers were seriously hurt and two of the cars were largely demolished. Hurt were Mrs. Lauris Barton and her 16-month-old son, David.
50 years ago – September 11, 1969
The construction crew at the summit of Mt Howard is battling the inconvenience of poor access for materials and supplies in the tramway project. Much of the site is now prepared for the gondola equipment. Concrete pouring at the 25 tower sites will be accomplished mostly by helicopter.
The main topic of discussion at the Joseph chamber meeting was the possibility of re-doing the face of the main street. The possibility of each store owner putting a new front on his store to make it resemble a town of the late 1800’s met with some enthusiasm.
A wheat truck and trailer loaded with wheat from the Cecil Botts ranch at Bartlett was hauling to Anatone when it went over the grade at the first switchback going toward Troy. The driver had no apparent injuries.
Three sons and one daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Roberts of Wallowa comprise a “Marine Corps Family”: Lance Corporal Everett, Corporal John, Lance Corporal Susan and Sergeant Errol.
25 years ago – September 8, 1994
An army of yellow-shirted firefighters over 1,800 strong is battling fires in Wallowa County this week.
1994 Grand Marshals of the Hells Canyon Mule Days parade are Jim and Lois Blankinship, who have shared many trails during their 35 years of marriage.
250 well-wishers attended A. L. Duckett’s 100th year birthday party at the Masonic Hall in Joseph. Though he now resides in Prineville, A.L. is still and always considered Imnaha’s First Citizen.
The Wallowa County Eagles Auxiliary recently presented a check to Community Connection to help pay for the cost of clocks for the Wallowa and Enterprise senior services centers. The donation was made in memory of Bessie Stickney and Agnes Peterson, Auxiliary members who died of exposure to the cold in a tragic accident last winter.
