100 years ago
October 2, 1919
After a brief survey of the Enterprise water system and its sources of supply, a Portland engineering expert expressed the opinion that there is available sufficient water for a town of 10,000 people. The problem is to gather up this supply, bring it to town and distribute it.
Flying into the county above the course of the Wallowa river the airship of the Smith Aircraft company reached Enterprise for the fair. A landing field for the craft has been selected on W.F. Craig’s farm east of town, and all flights are made from there.
Several stacks of wheat and a separator belonging to Henry E. Davis and Son, Guy Davis, were burned north of the Imnaha road, near the Buttes. There was no insurance on machine or grain, the loss being placed at about $1600.
70 years ago
September 29, 1949
H.C. Wicklander of Joseph reported sighting two unusually large fish in Wallowa lake on Monday. Accompanied by his sister and brother-in-law from Portland, they were standing on the shore near the point where the river flows into the lake when two large fish, one estimated to be approximately 12 feet in length and the other about six feet, swam into view. Another party near by was called to witness the unusual sight, but only the smaller of the two fish was in view by the time the reached the shore line.
Raymond Kooch of Enterprise won third pace in draft horse driving at the Western Washington fair in Puyallup this weekend .
Shirley Collinsworth, 13, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Collinsworth of Joseph, met with an accident while riding horseback, and was brought to the hospital for treatment of an injured leg.
50 years ago
October 2, 1969
A new organization was formed in Joseph called the Chief Joseph Search and Rescue Squad, with the objective to help locate any lost person. President is Harold Chitwood, vice president is Leonard Samples.
Jeff Oveson placed first in cross country competition with 69 other runners, and set a new meet record of 8.44 at the five-way meet at Clarkston.
Having served faithfully for 15 years as the Imnaha star route carrier, George Rainboth retired and turned the honors over to Jim Blankinship.
25 years ago
September 29, 1994
Rod and Linda Childers of Enterprise accepted the Wallowa County Stockgrowers’ “Cattleman of the Year” award from Mack Birkmaier, president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
Enterprise High School teachers Mike Crawford and Mike Baird were rescued by a helicopter hauling firefighters after spending the night on Fox Point, cut off from an escape route by the 1800-acre fire.
Former Lewiston Round-Up royalty gathered recently for the event’s 60th anniversary: Maxine Bogan Botts, 1936; Barbara Tippett Fredrick, 1946; Blanche Lermeny Maxwell, 1948; Becky Manes Swisher, 1956; and Karen Tippett Rinehart, 1987.
Kayla Larm, 9, of Wallowa was the first recipient of the new Junior Homemaker of the Fair award this year. Rebecca Wolfe earned the title of 1994 Homemaker of the Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.