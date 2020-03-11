100 years ago – March 11, 1920
After lingering nearly four weeks, Roscoe Dorsey died yesterday at Wallowa from the wounds inflicted by two young assassins, Bert and Virgil Daniel, 11 and 14 years old.
Wallowa county Elks are planning to establish a camping ground at the head of Wallowa lake. Definite steps have been taken to carry out the plan.
The sewer in the alley back of the north side of Main street was clogged by trash thrown in by unknown persons, and the city and individuals were put to an expense of about $25 to clear it. Patrons will be watched and further offenses will result in their punishment.
As a preliminary to the construction of a sewer system, the Joseph city council is having the town surveyed and estimates prepared for the work.
A great hydro-electric plant will be constructed this summer by the Enterprise Electric company somewhere above Wallowa lake. The new plant will produce many times the power now generated and used, and will provide for the growth of the county for years to come.
70 years ago – March 9, 1950
A dozen or more state police officers out of the Baker district, including the local staff, raided five establishments in Joseph, Wallowa and Enterprise late Saturday night, confiscating eighteen slot machines and arresting several operators and players. The raids followed immediately upon the publication in the Sunday Oregonian (distributed Saturday evening) of a detailed story, illustrated profusely with pictures on the operation of slot machines here.
A meeting was held at the Radio & Music Supply company office Monday night for the purpose of re-organizing the Enterprise golf club. Much enthusiasm was shown by the seventeen aspirants, who turned out to reorganize the club, which has not been functioning for several years.
Two new units are being built at Nord’s Motor Court in Enterprise.
A crowd of friends from the valley and Imnaha gathered at the Gilbert Conrad place Wednesday night to charivari Mr. and Mrs. Norman Lovell, then went on to the Camp Creek barn where they danced to the music furnished by the Botts Boys and Blue Mountain Wranglers until 4 o’clock in the morning.
50 years ago – March 12, 1970
In the district tournament in La Grande last week the Enterprise Savages were nudged out of first place by a strong Madras team. However they did not come home empty-handed. The Sportsmanship trophy was award to Enterprise on the basis of sportsmanship shown by the team, the pep club and the spectators.
At their regular meeting this week, the Enterprise City Council decided that the Enterprise municipal swimming pool will not be opened or operated this year. Mayor Bryce Moffit said that the cost of preparing the pool for opening was one of the main factors in the decision.
Greg Oveson, Tom Childers and Jeff Oveson were selected to the District All-Star team at the conclusion of the District Tournament in Baker.
25 years ago – March 9, 1995
The Wallowa High School boys basketball team defied the odds and the experts last Saturday night at Baker City High School, beating Prairie City, 62-49, for the Oregon Class 1A Championship.
Two Joseph High School juniors, William Castilleja and Travis Bronson, were injured in an accident on a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle on the Lower Imnaha Road 18 miles from Imnaha Saturday.
While Wallowa High School’s boys team was scoring well enough in basketball action at the state tournament in Baker City last week to bring home the state championship trophy, so was the school’s lively pep band under the direction of music instructor Eric Ottem. After placing first at the district tourney, the pep band - made up of 48 band members in grades 7-12 – did the same at state.
