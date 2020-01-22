100 years ago – January 22, 1920
Three Enterprise streets will be paved to the depot and warehouses, and each crosses Prairie creek. On two, the bridges are pioneer structures, with stringers of heavy logs and top of plank which has to be repaired several times a year. Plans were presented for scientifically designed concrete bridges to replace the old structures, and the plans were admired greatly. The estimate was that each bridge might cost a maximum of $5,200, a sum so much greater than has ever been put into a bridge in town in the past that the Enterprise councilmen were rather staggered. But the designs call for a structure with very artistic pattern and will last for centuries.
The electric siren fire alarm received some months ago for trial in Enterprise will be placed temporarily on the roof of the new I.O.O.F. building. If it proves satisfactory the makers will ask the city to buy it.
H. M. Swan and J. K. Lawler were bound over to the federal grand jury under bonds of $1,000 each, charged with making liquor. It was alleged that they worked under an arrangement by which Swan was to make the moonshine whisky and Lawler to furnish the materials and to sell the finished product.
70 years ago – January 19, 1950
Marvin Bork and his ski-mobile have been called upon several times the past week to go places where all other modes of travel were impossible. His machine, consisting of an airplane motor and pusher propeller, mounted on skis, took Lewis Kerr on the Chico star mail route, Rueben Dunbar to his ranch in the Dry Salmon district, and a load of groceries were taken to Mrs. Drake on Crow Creek pass.
Old Man Winter brought winds, snow and sub-zero temperatures during the past week, resulting in one of the severest storms seen in Wallowa county within the memory of living residents. Last Friday, without warning, a violent wind of hurricane force swept in over the Wallowa mountains and roared across the valley for five hours. Visibility dropped to fifty yards and so great was the intensity of the wind that it was almost impossible for people on foot to stand. Sweeping down on Joseph at a velocity of from seventy-five to ninety miles an hour, the wind tore away almost the entire south section of the bleachers at the CJD arena.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Don Venetti in Enterprise caught fire Wednesday and considerable damage was done to the rear of the house. Mr. Venetti was one of the last ones to the scene, and he was very anxious about a pair of blue pants, which contained, he said, $160.
50 years ago – January 22, 1970
Second Lieutenant Penny J. Preece, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William R. Preece, Enterprise, was graduated from the Women’s Army Corps Officer Basic/Officer Candidate Course, Dec. 12, at the Women’s Army Corps Center, Ft. McClellan, Ala.
The Wallowa Cougars, rated the No. 1 “B” school team in the state, posted a 64 to 49 victory over the Enterprise Savages. Greg Oveson led Wallowa’s scoring with 20 points, followed by Tom Childers and Harold Stitzel with 14 and 12 respectively. Enterprise was led by Lee Weaver with 19 and Dave Melville with 11.
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce held their annual election Monday. Elected to lead the group were Norm Potratz, president; Jack Orr, secretary-treasurer; and Joe Schneider, vice-president. Others elected to leadership spots on the board of directors were Vic Cronin, Don Foster, Roy Stonebrink, Bill Noland and Jerry Weaver.
25 years ago – January 19, 1995
Joseph’s new assisted living facility for elderly and handicapped residents is taking shape rapidly on the Steve Zollman property across from Harley Tucker Memorial Arena in Joseph. It is scheduled to be completed this spring.
Gay Fregulia was appointed by the Wallowa County Court to succeed Andy Fairchild on the Wallowa County Planning Commission. She joins Mike Hayward, Bruce Dunn, Mike Mahon, Ken Wick, Carol McCrae and Marshal Thiesen.
The question of replacement space for Indian campers during CJD was among topics discussed at the Nez Perce Tribal Council conference in Lapwai. Private property across from the traditional tepee grounds previously donated to the cause is now the home of the Joseph assisted living facility, currently under construction.
