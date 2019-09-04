100 years ago
September 4, 1919
The heaviest single blow which ever fell on the county was the burning of the East Oregon mill Saturday noon. Property worth many thousands of dollars was destroyed in a few minutes, and the largest industry here was crippled. Hundreds of men were thrown out of employment.
School opened in Enterprise Monday morning. The greatest gain in numbers was registered in the first grade with 77 children. In the high school there are now about 130 pupils.
The last step in sewering Enterprise was taken by the council with an ordinance requiring all dwellings and other buildings occupied by human beings to be connected with the municipal drainage system by July 1, 1920.
70 years ago
September 1, 1949
Goldie Kinney’s café in Joseph was partially destroyed by fire last Wednesday. The upstairs of the building had just been remodeled for living quarters for herself, and this part of the building was not damaged.
The V.F.W., playing in championship style, won the softball league trophy in the playoff game Sunday at the local athletic field, defeating the Joseph Dads by a score of 9-2. The trophy is on display at the Rich Shoe shop. Clifford Collinsworth was the manager of the winning team.
Approximately 250 tickets were sold to the benefit dance held last Friday at the Liberty Grange under the joint auspices of the Liberty and Hurricane creek granges for the Harry Stein family. Mr. Stein is still in the hospital in La Grande, since the accident a month ago, in which his back was broken.
50 years ago
September 4, 1969
State police reported this week that they are investigating an incident in which a Joseph youth, Dan Locken, was attacked by an unknown person last Thursday in the Joseph Methodist church.
Verne Anderson was awarded matching bookend trophies by the Wallowa County Hereford Association for the best pen of 5 Herefords at the Labor Day sale on Monday.
Kathy Stangel of Enterprise was named champion senior leathercraftsman at the Oregon State Fair last week for her entry of a notebook featuring a horse’s head on the front cover.
First place in the Senior Yearling Heifer class, FFA exhibits, at the Oregon State Fair was won by Jeff Oveson of Wallowa. Jeff is 17 and a senior at Wallowa High School this year. He has 12 registered Herefords and $1,400 in haying equipment listed in his FFA records.
25 years ago
September 1, 1994
A lightning storm Saturday set off 70 fires on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest ranging in size from 700 to 12,000 acres. Hundreds of fire fighters are battling the blazes which are prompting road closures and evacuations in some areas of the county.
The Joseph School District formally hired Tony Ramos as new principal of Joseph High School. He succeeds Bud Sanders who resigned at the end of the school year.
The Bill Wolfe Scholarship Committee has selected Erin Mallory of Wallowa as the recipient of the 1994 scholarship award of $1,500.
The first drug case involving “crack” cocaine was tried in Wallowa County Circuit Court this week.
