100 years ago – February 5, 1920
The ice went out of Snake river last week, opening the stream to navigation for the first time in months. Stockmen had been watching and waiting for the river to open, so they could take supplies up by boat to cattle and sheep ranches in the canyon.
The Valentine party to be given by the Married Folks dancing club has been postponed on account of so much sickness and because so many of the men will be going to Lewiston to the road meeting.
With an estimated population a little over 10,000, Wallowa county has 1,100 registered motor cars. There are not over 50 trucks, which shows that motor vehicles for hauling are in their infancy here. The state records show 36 tractors in the county, but only five were reported in use last year. The figures indicate that the farmers generally prefer horse power.
70 years ago – February 2, 1950
Considerable snow has fallen over all parts of the county during the past week and this entire part of the state now has a polar appearance. The coldest temperatures were recorded in Wallowa where Dave Scott turned in an official reading of 32 below. A.L. Duckett reported that Imnaha was no banana belt either – it went below zero at the bridge. Wallowa lake is frozen and skaters have been venturing out for the first time this winter.
Commemorating the fiftieth year of Rev. O. W. Jones’ ministry as an ordained minister of the Christian Church, members of his church in Wallowa gathered at the church in his honor.
Dairymen from the upper valley met at the courthouse last week to discuss the possibility of getting the idle cheese plant at Enterprise back in production. Falling cheese prices made operation of the cheese plant here unprofitable, resulting in the suspension of this business. Approximately 30 dairymen proposed that steps be taken to get the plant here producing butter if not cheese.
50 years ago – February 5, 1970
Edwin Church, owner of the photo shop on the northeast corner of Main and West First streets in Enterprise, announced that he has sold his building and lot to Leland Roberts of Joseph. It is speculated that Roberts will raze the building and utilize the lot in some other way. A lot of history is in the old frame structure. It was first built as a schoolhouse, the first for the community when it was no more than just a settlement. It later was a saloon, and in 1928 was a restaurant. In succeeding years it was a second-hand store, a hardware store, a saddle and harness shop, and finally a photo shop.
Sergeant Bryan O. Stockdale has been awarded the second Bronze Star for meritorious service in Vietnam.
The Enterprise school board, harassed for months because of their plans for a new school and their determination to proceed following the approval by the voters of a $2 million bond issue, are now facing a recall election scheduled in 19 days. Board members are Wayne McFetridge, Maurice Weaver, Wilfred Daggett, Merton Wade, Melvin Brink and clerk H. J. Courtney.
In the opinion of Imnaha residents the county road commission should place a stop sign at the corner of Main and South streets, or more specifically, at the corner of the Lou Warnock property, coming on to Main St., as this is a blind corner and hazardous.
25 years ago – February 2, 1995
The sale of R-Y Timber was completed this week. The transaction was completed between owner Ron Yanke and buyers Stephen Krieger and Gary Thebault of Joseph, who will run the new corporation under the business name Joseph Timber Co.
Dr. Allen Savory talked about “holistic” resource management before a capacity audience last year during a workshop in Joseph. Savory returned to Wallowa County last week, and may work with rancher Doug McDaniel to establish a holistic resource management learning center at McDaniel’s B & H Ranch.
Mark Barcroft of Joseph and Reid Wynans of Wallowa were recently selected to play in the East-West Shrine All-Star Football game in Baker city. Travis Jones, Wallowa, was selected as an alternate.
Oregon and Washington fisheries managers made history on Jan. 27, when they adopted rules closing the lower Columbia River to all spring Chinook salmon fishing for the first time since Oregon was settled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.