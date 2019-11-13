100 years ago – November 13, 1919
Armistice day was celebrated in Enterprise as elsewhere in the nation. The morning was sharp and bright, with new snow on the ground, but fire crackers were popping on every hand. From appearances, it might have been Christmas, but the spirit of the crowd was of the Fourth.
Elk still roam Billy Meadows, as W.S. Burleigh, deputy game warden, has not been advised how many are to be caught and removed to reserves and parks. Nothing final has been heard from Wallowa, which has planned to fence off the outlet to a mountain canyon and thus create a game reserve which was to be stocked with elk.
Ella T. Clayton, country treasurer, applied to the Court for a telephone in the treasurer’s office and the application was allowed.
The second annual dinner of the Christian church was held last Friday at Fraternal hall. About 140 members and friends of the church assembled and were served with a splendid chicken dinner. A ladies aid society was organized at this meeting with Mrs. John Calvin, president; Mrs. Arthur Scott, vice president; Mrs. Vint Hart, secretary and treasurer. They will meet every Thursday afternoon.
70 years ago – November 10, 1949
Loren Yeoman, 16, of Flora was found guilty in justice court on a charge of pointing a dangerous weapon at another. He was arrested on the complaint of Herbert Simpson, superintendent of the Flora school, who charged that the youth shot at him twice with a pistol on Hallowe’en night.
After a lively meeting, the Enterprise city council voted to set a two-hour parking limit for cars parking along four blocks of Main Street, from the library and Ratcliff Furniture corner to the Booth Funeral home corner.
The Enterprise Bird Club, with a record enrollment of 135, has started its winter program with a “Save Our Hawk” poster contest, asking hunters not to shoot the beneficial rodent hawks.
50 years ago – November 13, 1969
During the course of the annual get-together at the Enterprise school by the teachers and school board members, the local police department was summoned to the party to place citations on a number of their cars which had been parked in the fire lane zone. As police went from car to car placing tickets on the windshields, they were accompanied by a number of high school students who were elated when the bus of a visiting volleyball team was cited.
A 1964 Chevrolet was taken from the Milligan Motors used car lot and later found wrecked alongside the highway between Enterprise and Joseph.
The Wallowa High School cross country runners are the 1969 State Champions: Greg Poffenberger, Gerry McLain, Dan Munden, Jeff Oveson, Charles McDaniel, Greg Neal, Rod Riggs and Coach Dale Story. Coach Bob Rice entered his team from Joseph for the first time and they qualified for 7th place.
Larry Long, senior at Wallowa High, has been chosen Wallowa FFA Boy of the Week.
25 years ago – November 10, 1994
In Tuesday’s election, voters chose incumbent Pat Wortman for county commissioner, and picked Dan Ousley over incumbent Mary Goebel in the district attorney’s race.
Hattie Fisher turned 107 years old at Wallowa County Nursing Home Tuesday. She is remembered by many county residents as a teacher for 41 years, retiring from Wallowa Elementary School in 1953.
The Enterprise Tornadoes, 4th through 6th graders, were undefeated in Wallowa Valley Soccer play this year. They are: Orianna Smith, Eric Stangel, Kyle Crawford, Brian Stoffel, Joel Stein, Brek Nebel, Megan Hopkins, Chase Nebel, Stacy Thomsen, Dollen Stroup, Marcus Bridges, Ryan Kinnamon, Shayla Miller and Adam Swart. Coaches: Curt Nebel and Les Bridges.
The 1994 Wallowa High School homecoming court: Queen Riia Mustonen, an exchange student from Finland, Angie DeVore, Marti Walker and Christina Ross. Male members of the court were Cody Sheehy, Jeremy Touve, Nick Cameron and Galen Gordon.
