100 years ago – October 30, 1919
The State Fish and Game Commission’s distributing car Rainbow came in Tuesday with a consignment of blue-back salmon. There were 165 cans of the baby salmon, each can containing from 250 to 300. They were placed in the creamery pond south of town where they will remain until spring.
Pledging full support to any reasonable plan to finance the completion of the north road, from Enterprise to the state line, Monday’s road meeting at Flora showed a determination to end the isolation of the north country. There were present about 120 men.
Toy Sam Young has bought the McCrae hotel at Wallowa. He formerly worked at the Hotel Enterprise and then bought the American restaurant at Wallowa, which he sold when he made his new purchase.
70 years ago – October 27, 1949
With seven new nursery and feeding ponds and two new retaining ponds completed and now in use at the Enterprise fish hatchery, the plant will be able to do a much better job of raising fish. Approximately 80,000 cutthroat trout are going into one of the new retaining ponds right away. Another 120,000 rainbow and brook trout are also to be held over the winter.
Election of Anne Snuffer, Wallowa high school sophomore, to head the Eastern Oregon District FHA conference means that the meeting of the group will be held in Wallowa next October.
The county-wide grange canning contest was well attended, with Eva Wilson of Joseph winning first in the tree-fruit division, Zela Cannon of Wallowa winning first in bush fruit, and Mrs. Gorbett of Promise, first in jelly.
Monday night the Wallowa fire department and citizens gathered to fight a blaze endangering the string of cabins belonging to O.W. McKenzie just across the road and east of his store in the north part of town. The two cabins on the east end were ruined and the one on the east end and occupied by Ralph Shepherd was a complete loss.
50 years ago – October 30, 1969
Wallowa High School’s court of lovely girls will reign over Homecoming events to be held October 30-31. Royalty are Carol Conrad, Leitha Hamilton, Trena Hook and Teresa McCrae. The homecoming game is with Union.
The Enterprise city police car was totally destroyed in a wreck on Monday evening. Officer Gary Aldred was pursuing a vehicle bearing Washington plates out the north highway from Enterprise toward Lewiston when his car hit an icy spot and went off the road. No one was injured.
Cyril Long, 39, a rancher in the Leap district, was instantly killed when a wheel tractor he was riding flipped over, landed bottom side up and pinned him underneath.
Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Fincher and Mr. and Mrs. Howard McKee have purchased the Enterprise Hotel and Coffee Shop. The new owners will provide care, room and board for elderly who are ambulatory.
25 years ago – October 27, 1994
Wallowa County lost its second sawmill in six months when R-Y Timber ceased operations, immediately throwing the company’s 68 employees out of work.
Construction on a 30-unit assisted living facility for senior and disabled adults is currently underway in Joseph, across the rodeo grounds. The facility has yet to be officially named.
The 1994 Homecoming Court honored at the EHS halftime football game are Queen Athena Stein with Jesse Neveau, Jocelyn Hays with Terry McFetridge, and Amber Clegg with Brian Freels.
At the annual 4-H Family Appreciation Night on Sunday, Friends of 4-H Awards were presented to Stangel Industries, VanBelle Trucking and Don and Bonnie Marks of Imnaha.
A record donation of $93,474.12 in money, frozen foods, meat, produce, canned food, paper products, clothing, toys and hospital equipment was carried to the Portland Shrine Hospital in the 40th annual Shrine Food Caravan last week.
