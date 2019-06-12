100 years ago
June 12, 1919
By the official canvass of the votes cast last week, the total number of ballots in favor of the county road bonds was 1147, to 164 against them.
The opening of Wallowa lake park is set for Saturday, June 14, when a dance will be given, with music by Ehrler’s orchestra. The management promises that every arrangement will be complete.
As Oscar Colpitts was driving a car in River street, it got the best of him and went off the bridge at R. F. Stubblefield’s house. Steve Burge was with Mr. Colpitts, who was just learning to manage the machine. Neither of the men was hurt.
Wallowa county, and the Enterprise district in particular, needs more men, more workers. It could use 150 or more at once. There are not enough houses in town, and little building is under way, but it could well be started at once, instead of waiting until fall, as has been the custom in years past.
Shearing at Fred Falconer’s plant at the head of Trail creek was finished last week. About 14,000 sheep were shorn at this plant.
70 years ago
June 9, 1949
Plans for the building of a new Wallowa county hospital were scrapped last week when the voters by a two to one vote rejected a proposed tax of two mills annually to provide necessary operating funds for the institution.
Max Smith was instantly killed last Thursday when a state highway truck in which he was riding toppled over the bank on the Little Sheep creek road a few miles below the Lick creek junction and landed in the creek bed.
Interest continues to grow in the evening softball games at the local athletic field. Older men and the ladies, as well as the young baseball fans are turning out in large numbers. As of this date the VFW team is undefeated with 3 wins.
50 years ago
June 12, 1969
Champion 4-H sheep showman at the Union Livestock show was Kristie Johnson of Wallowa. Kathleen McCrae of Wallowa exhibited the champion 4-H market lamb.
The Wallowa river at the Boy Scout camp above Wallowa lake raised havoc with the facilities there. Water was running over the access bridge and much of the roadway was washed away.
The Wallowa Valley Soroptimist club held it’s annual installation ceremony of officers: Jeanne Barnett, president; Berline Haun, vice president; Alice McCully, recording secretary; Alice Lessman, corresponding secretary; Marge McGraw, treasurer; and Emily Daggett, director.
25 years ago
June 9, 1994
After waiting 12 years to receive his high school diploma, Jerod Rogers, 18, had to wait just a little longer after being electrocuted on the day of the Wallowa High School commencement ceremony. He was 300 miles away in Portland being treated for electrical burns to his left hand and both feet.
Two teams of local horsemen and townsfolk actors are reviving the popular Joseph bank robbery re-enactment on Main St. in Joseph through the rest of the summer.
Hot air balloons from four states are scheduled to lift off from the floor of the Wallowa Valley next weekend as the seventh annual Wallowa Mountain High Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Enterprise.
Thousands of spectators took what might be described as a walk down memory lane over the weekend when scores of vintage automobiles arrived in Joseph for the fifth annual Oregon Mountain Cruise.
