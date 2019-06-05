100 years ago
June 5, 1919
A marked reduction in the toll rate charged by the mutual telephone companies centering at Flora was put into effect. The new toll rate is 5 cents for calls within a quarter of a mile of the Flora central. A war tax of 10 cents is charged on calls amounting to more than 50 cents, but the tax is only 5 cents on calls under that. New rates to farms beyond Flora will vary according to the distance.
Sidewalks in the business district of Enterprise will be made a uniform width of 15 feet, according to the city council decision.
In the Circuit court room of the court house now hangs the honor flag given to Wallowa county last night as a tribute to its perfect record in war bonds performance.
The flag has as its center a great blue V in a field of white, bordered by red, typifying the Victory loan. Oregon’s record in Liberty bonds was so remarkable that every county is to receive this recognition.
70 years ago
June 2, 1949
Candidates for queen of the Chief Joseph Days celebration are already being nominated. Beverly Oliver has been named as candidate from Wallowa High School. Lostine has nominated Diane Snodderly. Marian Mawhin has been named as candidate from Enterprise High School and Ruby Mallon nominated from Joseph High School. A candidate from Flora has not yet been announced.
Dorothy Taylor, Wallowa, was awarded the Carl Raymond Gray $100 college scholarship for being the county’s outstanding 4-H Club member in 1948.
50 years ago
June 5, 1969
Memorial Day weekend was one of the most destructive weekends in the past three years at Wallowa Lake State Park. Not only was vandalism prevalent at the park, but all along the highways over the weekend, according to police officers.
Wallowa county voters, following a statewide trend, registered a resounding “no” to the sales tax proposal on Tuesday. Voting throughout the county and the state was 10-1 against the sales tax.
Several buildings in Enterprise suffered damage to windows. The Enterprise School suffered damage to six windows, a rock was thrown through a large display window at Milligan Motors and through one of the windows at the Jaycee Hall, as well as through a windows at Jack’s Laundromat on the west end of North Street in Enterprise.
Memorial services were held last Friday at the Enterprise cemetery at which time the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars dedicated a new memorial at the cemetery. Master of ceremonies for the occasion was commander Jerry Cross.
25 years ago – June 2, 1994
Boise Cascade’s Joseph sawmill closed permanently after sawing its last log 9am Friday, May 27. Boise Cascade blames difficulty in obtaining logs from national forest lands for the closure. Approximately 50 local workers were affected by the closure.
Linda and Fred Casaday spearheaded a project on behalf of the Wallowa County Rotary Club to round up stuffed toys for distribution to Romanian orphans.
Almost 1500 toys and 129 blankets were collected locally.
The Enterprise Savages golf team finished sixth at the Oregon Class 2A-3A championships held in Salem. The team is comprised of Derek Eddy, Ryan Wulff, Rob Anderson and Brian Rahn.
