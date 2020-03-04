100 years ago – March 4, 1920
The first annual meeting of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce was held at the club room in the Burnaugh building. Two teams were chosen to swell numbers of men in the organization. The goal is to reach 500 members.
In the heart of Promise ridge is a school district which is unique in Wallowa county and perhaps in Oregon. It is district 61 and lies between Grossman and Promise. In dimensions it is 4 miles by 6, making it the largest in area in the county. There is only one family in the district, that of Walter Colpitts. Mr. and Mrs. Colpitts constitute the school board; their seven children are the only pupils and the teacher boards at their house.
The flour mill of the E.M. & M. company caught fire in the roof and was blazing and smoking vigorously when first seen. Workmen got on the roof thru the cupola and soon had a small stream of water on it. The city fire truck was at the mill promptly to help fight the fire. It appears that the fire started from the chimney, or from sparks.
70 years ago – March 2, 1950
An estimated 2,000 people filed through the new building of the Enterprise branch of the First National Bank of Portland when the bank held “open house”.
The Vista theatre was packed last Wednesday for the John Deere show. Prizes were won by Mrs. William Freudenberg, Mrs. Olin Miller, Wilbur Gettings and Lee Floyd.
Traffic on the highway towards Minam was held up Friday evening when a sudden slide covered the highway. The slide was so large that trees and rocks were carried off the mountain, across the highway and into the river. The river was dammed for twenty minutes before it broke its way through. Telephone lines were broken and poles were down, making it impossible to call for help to clear the highway. After about an hour, a car came in from the Minam side, saw the condition of the highway, and returned to Minam, where a bull-dozer was located and cleared the highway. By this time a great number of cars were lined up.
50 years ago – March 5, 1970
Wallowa Mayor Bob Evans received word that Wallowa has been awarded a federal grant in the amount of $49,500 for the construction of an interceptor sewer and sewage lagoon system.
The sale of Al’s Grocery to Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Rahn was announced this week. The Rahns will operate the business under the name Rahn’s Corner Grocery.
Three boys of the Enterprise FFA Chapter have been selected to receive the State Farmer Degree: Kerry Coleman, Jim Hansen and Dennis Beach. Doug Sandlin, member of the Joseph FFA Chapter was the only FFA boy from Joseph to receive the State Farmer Degree.
The Wallowa Lake Post No. 157 of Joseph and the Chief Joseph Post No 18, Enterprise, of the American Legion Auxiliary presented awards this week to the winners of the Americanism essay contests. The first place winners are Leland Daggett, senior division at Joseph; Debbie Nickell, junior division at Joseph; and Debbie Williamson, junior division at Enterprise.
Three boys from Enterprise High school attended the state wrestling meet last week. Jawn Stockdale placed 2nd in his weight class and Dave Courtney placed 3rd in his weight class. Jim Wilcox did not place.
25 years ago – March 2, 1995
An impressive total of 10 State FFA Degree recipients from Wallowa County – eight from EHS chapter and two from JHS chapter – was announced last week. The EHS students are: Brian Freels, Amber Follett, Jozie Hrenchir, Marc McFetridge, Heidi Miller, Jesse Neveau, Kelly Rudger, Dena Rynearson and Mike Wergen. The JHS students are Tyson Shirley and Tom Zacharias.
Enterprise wrestler B.J. Clements finished at the top of his weight division in the OSAA 2A-1A championships in Oregon City, helping his team to a third place overall finish. As a result of a bet between Coach Chuck Corak, assistant coach Ron Osterloh and the wrestling team, the coaches said they’d submit to a pierced ear (Corak) and a shaved head (Osterloh) if the wrestling team qualified seven for state. As it turned out, eight went altogether and both coaches made good on the cosmetic touches.
The Enterprise rally squad were voted tops in both Rally and Dance competition at last weekend’s District 8 basketball tournament in La Grande. On the team are Alta Forster, Alisha Cole, Shala Reynolds, Mandy Pace and Christina Pace. Advisors are Tori Corak and Gail Hillock.
