100 years ago – October 23, 1919
As Julian Ellis was driving thru the Wallowa canyon last Saturday his car went off the grade and rolled over several times, stopping at the river bank. Mrs. Ellis was very painfully and seriously bruised, Mr. Ellis suffered many minor cuts and bruises, and their daughter, Esther, escaped unhurt.
Charles Briggs is building on west First street, south of the fairgrounds, the first all-brick house in Enterprise. The house will have five rooms, will be all modern, and is for sale.
The valley and the north end will meet at Flora next Monday to consider how to finish the road work so well begun. Everybody at the Enterprise end is urged to go and see the road and help push along this great undertaking. The north end also is urged to turn out. Let’s finish the job.
70 years ago – October 20, 1949
The old west elevator of the Wallowa County Grain Growers was largely consumed by fire Monday evening. Quick action by all the fire departments in the county kept the flames from spreading to nearby warehouses, offices and oil tanks, but the elevator was about one-third consumed and around 60,000 bushels of grain were lost.
The grand champion FFA lamb was sold by Keith McDaniel, Wallowa, to George Zenner of Zenner’s market, Portland, for $5 a pound, the highest per pound price of any animal at the open-class fat-stock sale at Pacific International Livestock exposition.
The new Mutch-Harmon Motor Co. opened for business Monday on West Main street in the quarters formerly occupied by the Mutch-Ratcliff garage. A brisk business in new Dodge cars was going on almost before the doors opened officially, according to Jack Harmon and Harvey Mutch, who are jointly in charge of the new business.
Guy Crow is introducing a new industry into this county, a peppermint still. He has about an acre of peppermint growing. He has built a still and it runs off the real peppermint, A taste of this product is very convincing.
50 years ago – October 23, 1969
Helen (Mrs. Clyde) Stonebrink has been taking flight instruction from Bud Stangel and received the biggest thrill that a flyer can experience – she flew solo. So far as can be ascertained she is the first lady to make her first solo flight from a Wallowa county field in many years.
One of three young ladies of Enterprise High School will be crowned queen of homecoming Friday evening after the game with Pilot Rock. The candidates are Janie Birkmaier, Melinda Falconer and Debra Warnock. The Jo-High homecoming activities are also this weekend and the homecoming court is comprised of Linda Lathrop, Kathy Evans, Yvonne Carper and Katy Borgerding.
John Kelly of Enterprise was critically injured when he was involved in a wreck late Monday evening, two miles north of the summit of Snow Hollow hill north of Enterprise. His pickup left the highway, severed a tree about 10 inches in diameter after traveling a distance of about 350 feet. The final impact of the vehicle dislodged the motor and it sailed on for a distance of about 30 feet.
25 years ago – October 20, 1994
Wallowa County was served with some gloomy economic news, as figures released by the USFS showed a drastic drop in national forest receipts for the 1994 fiscal year. The county will receive about $339,000 in forest payments, down from $1.4 million in 1993.
The group of local mountaineers consisting of Gary Fletcher, Dr. Lowell Euhus, Kerry Searles, Fred Barstad and Wendell Holmes recently completed a grueling, two-day climb up Wyoming’s 13,776’ Grand Teton mountain.
Leah Svendsen was crowned queen of Joseph High School’s homecoming celebration; her princesses are Ashley Jones, Jennifer Alford and Josi Botts.
A business named B.J.’s Tools, located in the Enterprise building that formerly housed such eateries as Sam’s Noodles and the Snack Shack, was opened for business by Steve and JoAnn Deal and their son Steve last week.
