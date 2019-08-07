100 years ago
August 7, 1919
By his purchase of the Mays & Warnock land and stock on the lower Imnaha, Sam Litch increased his holdings and came into the front rank of the county’s cattle owners. He bought the ranch of 640 acres on Lightning creek for $73,135.
A couple of weeks ago the state board of health called for samples of Enterprise city water for examination. A report was received by Mayor Miller advising that no impurities were found and it was perfectly safe for domestic use.
A shower of rocks fell on the house of Oscar Colpitts Saturday from a blast in the quarry across the road. Previous blasts had loosened more rock than the workmen realized, and when this was set off, it lifted a quantity into the air. Rocks weighing many hundred pounds were hurled into Mr. Colpitt’s yard, and half a dozen came down on the roof of his house, going thru as if the shingles had been of cardboard. All the windows were broken and the roof of the barn was also perforated. No one was in the house so nobody was injured. The construction company is repairing the damage. They are working the quarry to get rock for the Enterprise paving job.
70 years ago
August 4, 1949
Trappers earned a total of $2,371.79 in Wallowa county in the 1948-49 trapping season, proving that trapping in the county is far from a flourishing and profitable business.
Operators of a wheel game at the carnival were charged with gambling and fined $250 and costs. The fine was paid and the operators moved on with the carnival to their next stand.
The harvesting of Wallowa county’s grain crop got under way the past week with Don Kooch bringing in the first loads of wheat to the Enterprise elevator from his fields east of town. The Rex wheat was said to be of good quality.
A coroner’s inquest will be held into the death of Arnold Suydam, driver of a bakery truck for Eddy’s Bakery of La Grande, who died following injuries received in an auto accident near the Williamson place about two miles below Enterprise.
50 years ago
August 7, 1969
The Cloverleaf Hall at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds was completely destroyed, along with all its contents when it was struck by fire early Sunday morning. The loss was estimated at $100,000. Cause could not be pinpointed, but was thought to be a cigarette.
Mona Kay Williamson joined 18 other young Oregonians at Portland to begin a trip by chartered bus to the United Nations, a trip arranged for them as a result of their outstanding performance in speech contests.
Dwight Wolfe of Wallowa was notified this week that he has been selected as a member of the 1969 National Convention FFA Band. The young clarinet player will attend the convention at Kansas City from October 12 through 18.
The first load of grain to be dumped into the new grain elevator at Flora was brought in Monday by Everett Roberts. Everett said that the new facility will cut his grain hauls down from forty miles to 7 miles. During the height of the season he makes about five trips to Enterprise each day.
25 years ago
August 4, 1994
Imnaha’s “Hawaiian Princess” — Abigail Kawananakoa — was honored by Horace Axtell, chairman of the Chief Joseph Commemorative Dance, who presented her with an eagle feather, a token of highest honor, for her continuing financial and moral support of the traditional event.
Her new job as juvenile director of Wallowa County Juvenile Dept. is like coming home for Stacy Karvoski, who worked there almost two years when first coming to Wallowa County in 1990. For the past two years she has been 9-1-1 dispatch supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office, a position into which dispatcher Ava Collins has now stepped.
J.D. Nobles and partner Justin Nedrow took first place in the CJD wild cow milking event with a time of 57.4 seconds.
Former Enterprise resident Jeff Quinn topped the field of 90 golfers who turned out for the 1994 CJD open golf tourney at Alpine Meadows. He ran the links in 72 strokes to post the low gross score in the men’s singles competition. Margaret Wade of Lostine took low gross honors in the women’s division with a score of 88.
