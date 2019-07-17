100 years ago
July 17, 1919
To provide more water for irrigating Prairie creek farms, the Associated Ditch companies are preparing to blast, dredge and deepen the channel of the outlet of Wallowa lake nearly four feet which will add to the available water now stored in the lake to a depth of four feet, and will lower the level of the lake by that amount.
A course in agriculture will be instituted by the Wallowa high school this fall. The salary of the instructor will be paid half and half by the district and the federal government.
William H. Wood died Thursday at the home of his son near Lostine. He was 96 years and ten months old, the oldest person in Wallowa county, and had served as a volunteer in the American army in the Mexican war, and had panned gold in the days of ’49 in California.
70 years ago
July 14, 1949
Queen Beverly Oliver and princesses Ruby Mallon, Diane Snodderly and Marian Mawhin will reign over the Fourth Annual Chief Joseph Days rodeo and celebration July 29-30-31. There will be a night saddle horse sale, big parade, cowboy breakfast and speedboat regatta on Wallowa Lake.
The Lunch Box café closed its doors at the Main street location and will reopen on July 18 in new quarters. The café will occupy the building formerly occupied by the Enterprise Paint Store.
Twenty businessmen and women representing the Joseph Chamber of Commerce made a good will tour of the Inland Empire to spread publicity for the coming Chief Joseph Days celebration. Flying in a chartered DC-3, they covered 1200 miles and offered the finest opportunity possible to spread word of the coming attraction.
50 years ago
July 17, 1969
Leonard Lozier was given an honorary membership in the Wallowa County Jaycees as a token of appreciation for his untiring assistance in the calf shoots during the past three years at the NRA rodeo at Enterprise.
Damage, almost beyond description, was done to telephone, power and TV cable lines in the city of Wallowa in one of the most fantastic and unlikely incidents seen in many years when a high and heavy tractor-trailer load of trusses ripped out most of the lines on Main street. The extent of the damage is estimated at many thousands of dollars.
Harold Lay of Enterprise won the top honors at the Elks golf tourney last weekend with the low gross score; second low gross score was Bernie Giebel of Spokane. Dave Little of Enterprise won low net score and second low net score was won by Harland Olson of La Grande.
Jaycee President Leroy Graning presented Lee Eddins of La Grande with the trophy for All-Around Cowboy. Eddins competed with 160 other contestants during the NRA rodeo at Enterprise last weekend.
25 years ago
July 14, 1994
A seven-acre piece of the historic Cache Creek ranch in Hells Canyon will become an official “administrative site” of the U.S. Forest Service under a proposal last week by the HCNRA.
Mike Crawford and Jody Marcum were winners in Sunday’s Elks Tournament Sole Survivor round.
News from Imnaha is the hot weather
toward 100 degrees
for several days. And with the hot weather, the supply of rattlesnakes for the Imnaha Store and Tavern’s fall Bear and Rattlesnake feed is growing rapidly.
A $10,000 state grant awarded to Wallowa County will be used to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed community center in Enterprise. The facility would be built at the fairgrounds and house several local state and county agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.