100 years ago – November 27, 1919
At the sale of the Wade & Son Percheron horses held at La Grande, most of the best animals were bought by Wallowa county farmers and brought back home. This was a matter of much satisfaction to local stock fanciers who feared these choice horses would be lost to the county.
As a starter on the chamber’s campaign for 100 houses in 1920, members pledged themselves to build 20 dwellings. Fred S. Ashley headed the list by agreeing to construct a $5,000 home, which will be part or all of native stone.
An ingenious new machine has been installed in the office of the Wallowa County Abstract company, for reproducing by photographic process public records, and documents of all kinds. A large book is laid on the frame of the machine, which photographs the page and delivers the finished reproduction in a few minutes, without the immediate negative.
70 years ago – November 24, 1949
Reed Wade, 30, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Wade, was killed last week while elk hunting, by a bullet fired by another elk hunter, Allen Gebhard of Medford. A coroner’s jury recommended that Gebhard be charged with manslaughter.
Ramon Bork was killed Monday by a falling tee. He was cutting wood logs and while falling a tree the top broke off, striking him and killing him instantly.
Only eight persons, five of them women, ever have swum the length of Wallowa Lake. The women are Helen Carson, Stella Dery, Florence Hurley, Margaret Boyd and Mrs. Charles Binger. The men were Maurine Weiss, Lyle Baird and Ben Oesterling. Weiss did it in 1928, although he has only one leg. Fastest time among the women was attained by Margaret Boyd who traversed the four miles, mainly by side stroke, in 2 hours, 35 minutes.
50 years ago – November 27, 1969
The Joe Caudle home in Lostine burned to the ground last Thursday. The fire spread so rapidly through the attic and over the house it was impossible to save anything. The house was located on Hwy 82 about two blocks east of the Presbyterian church.
John Miller, owner of the JM Electronics store in Enterprise, is one of a group of about 40 or 50 ham radio operators and amateur astronomers who have been enlisted by NASA to observe phenomena in connection with activities on the surface of the moon and the flight of Apollo 12.
The Wallowa County Cow Belles were awarded a trophy tray from the State Cow Belle Association for having the highest county membership in the state. Fern Wolfe, newly elected 2nd vice-president of the Oregon Cow Belles presented the silver tray to Gladys Marks, president of the county Cow Belles and Rhee Lathrop, wife of Stockgrower president Duke Lathrop.
Kelly Gorbett, 10, of Wallowa was chosen to receive the Dale Simmons Memorial Award for his 4-H club work.
25 years ago – November 24, 1994
The company that owns the single railroad line serving Wallowa County, the Idaho Northern and Pacific Railroad, has announced intention to abandon it.
A nationally known $50,000 show car reported by owner Ed Papac of Enterprise to have been stolen in southern California in 1986, was recovered by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office last week – from Papac’s garage on Alamo Street.
Wallowa High School graduate Jason Werst earned All-American honors in the NAIA Mens National Cross Country championships held in Wisconsin last week.
Four football players from Joseph High School and one from Enterprise were named to Wapiti All-League teams in recent balloting by coaches. From Joseph: Dan Burns, Devon Moore, Tom Zacharias and Will Lathrop. Enterprise running back Jason Parks was also selected.
Louis Perry, 18, of the Joseph FFA chapter, recently competed as a finalist with three other national finalists in the Sheep Production Proficiency Award program for the title of national winner at the recent 67th National FFA Convention in Kansas City, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.