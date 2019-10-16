100 years ago – October 16, 1919
On Monday, October 27, the banks of Wallowa county will change their closing hour, to conform to the custom general in cities thru-out the country. Banking hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with no noon closing.
If a dozen more teachers could be obtained at once, the schools of the county would be fairly well supplied. There are 33 married women teaching in the county, most of them experienced. Several districts are paying $100 to $125 a month salary.
All over the nation the week of October 20 to 27 will be devoted to the campaign of the Roosevelt Memorial association to raise a fund to provide memorials to the former president. Daniel Boyd is chairman for Wallowa county, which is asked to contribute $330 to the fund.
The students of the Flora high school are getting into practice for basketball and will soon begin to give exhibitions to the public of their skill in this game.
70 years ago – October 13, 1949
Walter Herzog of Wallowa, driving a 1947 Chevrolet sedan north on Hurricane creek road, collided with a train Saturday. Nobody was hurt, but damage to the car was estimated at $400.
A possible plane crash at Enterprise Airpark was averted by the quick thinking of Ray Dunsmore and the overwhelming cooperation of the people of Enterprise, when the airstrip was lighted by more than 100 cars of local citizens enabling a Stinson from Tillamook, carrying three passengers and a pilot, to make a safe and successful landing after dark.
It has been become increasingly difficult to find parking space on Main Street, and even on some of the side streets, throughout a large part of the business day. W.J. Ortman spoke for a group urging the installation of parking meters. He believes this is the only effective way to break up the practice of all-day parking and make room for the farmers and others coming to town to trade.
50 years ago – October 16, 1969
Harry McNall, 17, a senior at JHS was honored at a school assembly when he was presented a special award for a welding project by VoAg instructor Bob Wallauer. The award was a $200 check from the James F. Lincoln arc welding foundation.
A large recreational development, the first of its kind and size for Wallowa county, got underway this week near Lostine. The development will consist of a lake for fishing and water sport activities with a great deal of space for nearby recreation development. The location is about three miles up the Lostine river.
By slipping 31 seconds off the previous time, Jeff Oveson set a new course record of 15:38.6 at the 4-way cross country meet at Wallowa Oct. 9.
Elwayne Henderson, secretary of the Wallowa FFA Chapter, has been chosen as Wallowa’s FFA boy of the Week.
25 years ago – October 13, 1994
Members of the new Wallowa County 4-H Court are Abby Marshall, Heather Lenahan and Cammie Kuppinger.
The WHS football team, led by senior quarterback Travis Jones, kept its perfect 1994 season record intact with a 60-20 Old Oregon victory over fifth-ranked Prairie City.
At half-time during the Jo-Hi homecoming football game against Imbler, the 1994 homecoming queen will be crowned. Court members are Jennifer Alford, Josi Botts, Ashley Jones and Leah Svendsen. Court escorts are Mark Barcroft, Ryan Johnson, Brent Latta and Tom Zacharias.
Hope McLaughlin was one of several members of the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild working on the group’s next raffle quilt during a Quilting Day organized by Dorothy Daggett at Cloverleaf Hall. In all there were over a dozen quilters working on various projects throughout the day.
