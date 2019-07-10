100 years ago
July 10, 1919
For the first time in the history of the community, the deposits of the Enterprise banks passed the million dollar mark with the call of June 30. The total was $1,027,098.
To protect business men of Enterprise from being solicited for money to support various schemes of doubtful merit, the Chamber of Commerce decided that a committee should be named to which every cause or fund should be referred. Business men will refuse to subscribe to a paper or scheme which has not the approval of this committee.
The suggestion has come from many quarters that one or more airships giving exhibitions of real feats of flying would be a great attraction at the county fair this fall. The board wants to get some army aviators and airships, to show more than one type of craft, and to give an exhibition of official performances. There is no demand for hair-raising and hazardous performances.
70 years ago
July 7, 1949
The photographer for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios who was here a few weeks ago taking pictures with a view to using this region as the location for a new movie, phoned asking for accommodations to be furnished to directors of the company who planned to come and look over the area. They were particularly interested in the South Fork.
In answer to the June 30 call of the comptroller of the currency, the Enterprise branch of the First National Bank reports deposits of $4,322,953.82.
Fire completely destroyed the old Blakeley house on the J.M. Scholl ranch in the Dry Salmon district and a new 1949 Pontiac was also lost in the blaze. Twenty carloads of fire-fighters were on the scene, armed with buckets and other primitive fire-fighting equipment.
50 years ago
July 10, 1969
The Wallowa county rodeo season will get underway this weekend when the Jaycees and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce sponsor the annual NRA rodeo. About 150 to 175 cowboys are anticipated to take part.
Three children and two adults miraculously escaped injury when the pickup in which they were riding overturned near Snow Hollow Hill north of Enterprise.
Wallowa Lake State Park had what was probably the biggest 4th of July camper registration in its history. There were 383 overnight campers registered over the weekend. The regular campground is geared to handle 223 camps of various sorts.
The annual Elks golf tournament will be held here this weekend at Alpine Meadows golf course. About 80 golfers are expected to participate.
25 years ago
July 7, 1994
A one-vehicle traffic mishap on Fish Hatchery Lane in Enterprise resulted in a power outage lasting up to five hours. Wallowa Memorial Hospital was without electricity when the fuel pump on a back-up diesel generator failed five minutes after it started automatically. No patients were in jeopardy during the incident.
Eight fires in the upper Imnaha River area of the Hells Canyon NRA were started by lightning the evening of June 30, formally inaugurating fire season in this area.
Cliff and Pearl Collinsworth, long-time owners of Enterprise Stationery Store, are being honored as grand marshals of the 1994 Crazy Daze parade, an event they usually watch through their store window.
Mary and Wilmer Cook showed people attending the Ag Festival at Cloverleaf Hall how butter is made from cream with a hand churn. The finished product was then spread onto homemade rolls made from scratch by Claudette Wieck and fed to hungry festival-goers.
