100 years ago – January 1, 1920
All over the nation the census is attracting much attention. The greatest effort ever exerted by commercial organizations is being made to see that no one escapes the census takers. Wallowa county has been divided into 16 districts for the purpose.
As a result of further investigation into “moonshine” activities by Sheriff F.D. Rinehart and District Attorney A. Fairchild, Henry Swan and son, Allen, and J.K. Lawler and son, Forest, were arrested the first of the week. They were charged with having liquor in their possession.
A hydrant at North and West Third streets was struck by some vehicle last Wednesday night and broken off so that the water poured up as if from a great artesian well. The water had to be turned off from the whole town to make the repair.
The Troy stage has been going on horseback on account of the ice jam in the Grande Ronde river.
70 years ago – December 29, 1949
An extensive remodeling and expansion program is nearing completion at the plant of the Raven Creamery. A large storage room for curing Swiss cheese has been added. This room will hold between 150 and 200 Swiss cheese wheels, each of which weighs 200 pounds.
A total of seventeen inches of snow fell in Enterprise in the two weeks prior to Christmas.
Now playing at the Vista Theatre: Betty Grable in “The Beautiful Blond From Bashful Bend”, in which Miss Grable becomes a hard-boiled dance hall girl, who shoots her men when they do her wrong. We have found no instance where this picture is recommended for children.
Good used car buys! 1936 Ford tudor; 1936 Chevrolet standard coupe; 1937 Dodge 4-door; take your pick. First come, first served, $150 each. Nuss Pontiac Company.
50 years ago – January 1, 1970
Burglars broke into the City Pharmacy at Wallowa over the weekend, according to Marshal John Duckworth. This makes the second time during the year the drug store has been the victim of burglars.
First place winners of the annual Christmas lighting contest sponsored by the Wallowa County Jaycees were the George Justice home (Wallowa Lake), Floyd Marcum home (Wallowa), Leland Ratcliff home (Enterprise), Robert Bennett home (Lostine), and H & H Furniture (best decorated business).
Winner of the free throw contest held Monday night at the Holiday Tournament at Wallowa was Tom McKenzie of Wallowa, who shot 15 of 25. Other contestants were Duff Pace of Enterprise and Mike Stein of Joseph. Dick Reynolds was chairman of the contest which is sponsored by the Elks lodge.
25 years ago – December 29, 1994
Outgoing Wallowa County District Attorney Mary Goebel has accepted a new position as a deputy district attorney working for the Lane County district attorney’s office.
Jeff Lind, 5, is the winner of the “World’s Largest Christmas Stocking” in a drawing sponsored by Pioneer Federal Bank. He is the son of Ken and Debbie Lind of Wallowa.
Keith Weaver is looking forward to his retirement as a rural carrier for the Wallowa Post Office after almost 33 years on his large route.
