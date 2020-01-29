100 years ago – January 29, 1920
Suspected of being an I.W.W., Gideon Morrow met a very chilly reception in Wallowa, which ended in a clash in which he was accused of drawing a pistol. He was brought to town by Sheriff Rinehart and tried before City Recorder O.J. Roe. He was found guilty of carrying a weapon and was fined $25 and sentenced to 10 days in the county jail.
To give time to arrange transportation details, all who are going on the Lewiston-Clarkston good roads trip must sign up and pay their fare by Feb. 2. The fare is $30 for the round trip which will be conducted by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.
Wallowa county towns reported a return of influenza this week. So many teachers and pupils were absent from school that it was dismissed and will remain closed until next Monday. While the flu is prevalent, the drug stores will not close at 8 o’clock evenings, but will remain open as late as there is need.
70 years ago – January 26, 1950
Tom Willett, 33, Wallowa farmer, was selected by a board composed of the mayors of Joseph, Enterprise, Lostine and Wallowa as the outstanding junior citizen of Wallowa county for the year 1949.
Mr. W.H. Wergen has established a new liquid gas company. Business for the present will be conducted in the Wergen Welding shop.
The interior of the Crystal market was given a surprise painting Saturday night by the employees. Mr. Orville Adey arrived Monday morning to find the painting job he was contemplating already finished.
Jack Wagner, John Bornstedt and Maurice Weaver of the Enterprise fire department left for Portland to look at fire engines and equipment there and also in the rural districts. The estimated cost of a new fire truck, fully equipped, is around $12,000.
50 years ago – January 29, 1970
The annual Jaycees award banquet was held at the Joseph Civic Center last Saturday. The Outstanding Senior Citizen award was presented to Ben Weathers; Leroy Graning was presented the Distinguished Service award; Dick Quinn was named Outstanding Young Educator; and Tom Butterfield was presented the Outstanding Young Farmer award.
An estimated 160 people met at the courthouse to discuss the school situation in school district 21 and explore methods of thwarting the $2,000,000 bond issue which was approved by the voters. The outcome of the meeting was the signing of petitions demanding the recall of each of the members of the school board.
The March of Dimes Mother’s Walk was held in Lostine Monday with Carol Iles and Rhee Lathrop co-chairmen. Proceeds from the march were $44.38.
Mona Kay Williamson was awarded a $25 savings bond at a Jo-Hi assembly by Bill Beaudoin of the VFW. She was the county winner in the “Voice of Democracy” contest sponsored by the VFW.
25 years ago – January 26, 1995
Wallowa County’s First Baby of the Year made a late appearance this year, arriving on Jan. 21. Little Jarel Anthony Shahim is the new son of parents Annette Bernier-Shahim and Amir Shahim, of Lostine.
A Kentucky man lost his life when the truck he was driving left Hwy 82 near Wallowa and plunged into the Wallowa River in foggy weather early Saturday morning.
Chet and Linda Verstrate have moved their Top Hand eatery to new quarters with a view on the outskirts of Enterprise.
Winners of this year’s annual Ground Hog Day poster contest are all Joseph third graders in Betty Belcher’s class: Justin Welch, Amanda Exon, and Andy Hayes.
The condition of the Imnaha River Woods road is very bad, but the Wallowa County Road Department states that it will not be grading secondary roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.