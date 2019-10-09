100 years ago – October 9, 1919
With the first hard surface now being laid on the Enterprise paving job, the town has taken a new interest to good streets. 11 petitions for additional paving were presented to the city council this week, which would bring the total to 35 blocks of streets and alleys.
Changes are again the order of the day in Imnaha stock ranches. Fred Falconer has enlarged his holdings by buying back land and sheep he formerly owned, and Sam Litch has added a piece of ground he wanted because it linked up his two canyon ranches.
(advertisement) Here is a real special for Friday and Saturday. Seven great big tall cans of milk for $1.00. Horseshoe Blend Coffee, regular 55c, special 43c. We value your good will more than your dollars. Come in and get acquainted. …. Sanitary Grocery.
70 years ago – October 6, 1949
Something unique in the way of a stork shower was held in Enterprise, when 20 of the men friends of Bob Storm, an expectant father, surprised him by giving him a shower at the home of his brother, Bill Storm.
Larry Snyder, 10, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Snyder of Enterprise, was accidentally killed when a .22 caliber pistol, with which he and three companions were playing, discharged, killing him instantly.
Clarence Peters, high school principal and science teacher at EHS, is thrilled with the new equipment recently received for the chemical laboratory, which he says is now equal to any in this part of the state.
50 years ago – October 9, 1969
Sgt. Bryan O. Stockdale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oid Stockdale, was recently presented the Air Medal, which is given for 25 combat assault missions by helicopter. He has also been put in for the Bronze and Silver Stars. Stockdale is stationed near Bam Me Thout in Vietnam.
Bob Callaghan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Callahan of Wallowa, was seriously injured during a football game Monday that pitted the Enterprise JV’s against the Wallowa JV’s on the Enterprise field.
Six members of the Enterprise FFA chapter will attend the National FFA Convention in Kansas City next week: Jim Hansen, Bill Warnock, Randy Tye, Ken Nash, Harold Freels, and Casey Tippett.
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce instigated a search this week for a jeweler who might be interested in setting up a business in Enterprise.
Enterprise police chief E.E. Johnson reported that at least three rifles were taken out of parked vehicles in Enterprise over the weekend. He conducted an on-the-spot survey of vehicles with rifles in them and found that only one in ten was locked.
25 years ago – October 6, 1994
Members of the EHS senior class collected 2,200 pounds of canned foods as admission to Friday night’s football game, which they then delivered to the Wallowa County Food Pantry. This is the third year the EHS student body has adopted the food drive as a school project.
About 60 local area residents participated in a demonstration in Joseph that included a mock hanging of dummy look-alikes of Andy Kerr, executive director of the Oregon Natural Resources Council, and Ric Bailey, executive director of the Hells Canyon Preservation Council. The protestors carried placards criticizing environmentalists and the government for policies and lawsuits that have resulted in reductions in logging and livestock grazing on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
Winners in this year’s Wallowa County Pomona Grange needlework contest are: Ella Daggett, Elvaree Fine, Myreen Tippett, Donna Longfellow and Joan Lathrop. The items will be sent to the state Grange contest in October.
