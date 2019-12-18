100 years ago
December 18, 1919
A car load of elk from Billy Meadows was brought in yesterday for shipment to Astoria, where the game will be turned out in the coast range of mountains. Harry Nottingham had charge of hauling them to town. The game were put in large crates on sleds.
After a few days of extreme cold, the weather moderated and business was resumed in town and country. Everything was about at a standstill during the coldest weather. The temperature dropped to 40 below as recorded in several thermometers, including that of the Record Chieftain.
To gain a supply in the water reservoir, the water will be turned off the entire city at 9 p.m. and turned on again at 5 a.m. for several days. In case of fire, the valves will be opened at once and a full force will be turned on. Householders will govern themselves accordingly.
70 years ago
December 15, 1949
Harold Redman was killed when his car went off the grade on the old Flora-Troy road about a mile above Troy. Harold Scott, who was riding in the car with him, was injured and taken to a hospital at Lewiston. His injuries are not believed to be serious.
The official dedication of Wallowa’s new school building will be held in the gymnasium preceding the Wallowa-Halfway basketball game.
The Pastime Poolhall was sold this week by Clifton Dillon to O. W. (Tex) O’Keefe. The new owner has already taken possession. Mr. O’Keefe recently sold his ranch on the Snake river, the old Jim Dorrance place, to Emra and Harold Lathrop.
The Enterprise Gun Club reports a successful turkey and ham shoot at the club’s shooting grounds last Sunday A dozen or more hams and turkeys were won by Dr. Parker, Clarence Rose, Walter Patchell, Ted Tippett, George Thompson and others. The club will hold a practice shoot this Sunday to give hunters a chance to get in form for the opening of duck season Monday.
The Stitch and Chatter Club held an old fashion get-together at the Hurricane Creek Grange hall Saturday night. A nice program was enjoyed. Mrs. Don Kooch played two piano solos; Erval Zollman and Dale Boner played three numbers on the steel and Hawaiian guitars; Mrs. Leora Daggett gave two readings. Then the radio-phonograph was brought out and those who cared to danced some old-fashioned square dances.
50 years ago
December 18, 1969
Pfc. Larry E. Twidwell, son of Mrs. Esther Carper, has received the Bronze Star medal while serving with the army in Vietnam.
The Chief Joseph Flyers flying club of Enterprise added a new plane to their fleet last week when they purchased a 1969 model Cessna Skylane. The club started with a single plane and about six members. They now have four aircraft and nearly forty members.
Mr. and Mrs. Lester Estes were involved in an automobile accident when they were enroute to La Grande. The accident occurred at the super curve at the new railroad bridge west of Enterprise on Hwy 82.
Heavy damage was caused by vandals who broke most of the windows out of five trucks belonging to DeVere Clarneau and parked behind Clarneau’s warehouse near the CJD rodeo grounds. Switches were also turned on and batteries run down. Tire tracks in the vicinity are being checked and fingerprints studied, officers report.
25 years ago
December 15, 1994
Longtime editor and publisher of the Wallowa County Chieftain Gwen T. Coffin died of heart failure Monday morning at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, ending a 53-year career in community journalism.
Enterprise Livestock Market, a business with a long and respected position in Wallowa County’s ranching community, held its last auction Monday.
The Cowboy Christmas Ball, held at Cloverleaf Hall, attracted over 400 people of all ages. The standing room only event featured cowboy poetry, dancing to live music, a kids’ Christmas party and Santa Claus. The evening was a benefit for the Six Family Rodeo to be held in July.
The Enterprise Savages, coached by Chuck Corak, pulled off a wrestling coup last weekend in La Grande, battling their way to the Division II championship in the prestigious Oregon Trail-Brian Muilenberg Tourney. A highlight was Shannon Beach’s winning of the individual title at 100 pounds.
Winners of the Voice of Democracy speech contest were Cody Sheehy of Wallowa, Erin Lunde of Joseph and Andy Roberts of Enterprise.
