100 years ago – February 19, 1920
With a large attendance at both morning and afternoon sessions, not to mention the great dinner at noon, the silo school developed an interest gratifying to its sponsors. Nearly 200 people partook of the dinner.
The new Home Construction company has purchased an uncompleted house on west North street, and will finish this into a modern and attractive cottage. It will be sold when finished.
Roscoe Dorsey, 15 years old, was stabbed and nearly killed at Wallowa by Bert and Virgil Daniel, 11 and 14 years old. For two days it was thought Roscoe could not live, as he lost so much blood thru the gaping wounds inflicted by the knives of his assailants. But it is believed now he will recover.
All Enterprise houses and other buildings occupied by human beings must connect with the city sewer system by July 1. People will not be permitted to use cesspools, so-called private septic tanks, or outside closets after the first of July.
70 years ago – February 16, 1950
The Enterprise branch of the First National Bank of Portland will open for business in the new bank building February 25, A. M. Pace, manager, announces. The new building, constructed out of reinforced concrete, represents an investment of approximately $75,000.
The Joseph chamber of commerce have been receiving bids for the repairing and rebuilding of the bleachers and CJD arena. The south section of the grandstand blew down several weeks ago in a violent windstorm. Bids on the job are ranging from $4,000 to around $6,000.
The juniors of Wallowa high school took advantage of the snow last Wednesday night by having a sleigh party.
The Farmers Home Administration has been authorized to make disaster loans to farmers in Union and Wallowa counties to help farmers who suffered crop losses due to the heavy freeze last June. Over $100,000.00 has been loaned.
The Seal ‘Em Tite 4-H canning club was organized this weekend for their fourth year’s work.
50 years ago – February 19, 1970
Safety performance far superior to the national average in 1969 was recorded by the Joseph sawmill of Boise Cascade. The low accident rate has earned the Joseph sawmill operations one of the 71 four-year scholarships which will be awarded to sons and daughters of Boise Cascade throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The Enterprise FFA Chapter was the first place winner in the parliamentary contest held on the district level. Members of the team: Kerry Coleman, Bob Stangel, Jim Wilcox, Jonel Ricker, Doug Freels, David Yost, Joe Stangel and David McFetridge.
“Family Living” seems to be the key to success in a new business endeavor in Enterprise. It is difficult to come up with a term which exactly describes the business but perhaps many residents are already familiar with it. It is the new living arrangements at the Enterprise Hotel.
25 years ago – February 16, 1995
Hope for a large and healthy population of Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep in Wallowa County was bolstered last weekend with the introduction of a new herd of 48 animals into the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. The transplanted sheep are from Alberta, Canada.
There was an overflow crowd at the Imnaha Christian Fellowship for the annual Sweetheart Roundup Banquet. The theme was “Cowboys” with the whole church decor moved back to the last century by Jackie Hubbard and her decorating committee.
Historical secrets locked away for an untold number of years came to light recently when Wallowa County Clerk Charlotte McIver discovered a thick packet of legal papers related to the Snake River Chinese Massacre of May 1887.
