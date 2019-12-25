100 years ago – December 25, 1919
After two hours of strenuous wrestling, the main match at the athletic meet of the Moose lodge ended in a draw. Neither man could throw his opponent. The wrestlers were J.L. Norregard of Smith Mountain and Gust Mykalow of Portland.
When the Enterprise Rifle club discontinued activities, early in the war, it had $17 in its treasury. The club is now dead and the rifles borrowed from the government have been returned. If no objection is received, the money will be turned over to the Enterprise library board to buy books.
The warehouse of the Nibley-Mimnaugh Lumber company at Wallowa burned last Saturday. All the camp supplies stored in the building were saved except the potatoes.
A new concern is organizing in Enterprise to go into the building field in the coming year. It will buy lots and erect good houses to sell. The houses will be medium priced, but strictly modern, with basements and clothes closets.
70 years ago – December 22, 1949
The Wallowa Invitational basket jamboree, with all county teams represented, was won by the Wallowa Cougars. Six games were played, with each game eight minutes long. The high scorers for each team were: Lostine – Caudle and Snodderly; Enterprise – Poulson and Ferguson; Joseph – P. Whitten and Zollman; and Wallowa – Barton and Prince.
Approximately 1,000 people jammed the new gymnasium building at Wallowa last Friday for the dedication ceremony and to see the Cougars trounce a determined Halfway basketball team by a score of 41-25.
Skating resumed last night at the fair grounds hall. The building is now completely finished in sheetrock on the inside, with two large commercial heaters installed. Christmas night there will be an opening dance at the hall, featuring an orchestra from La Grande. The dance will start at midnight and continue until the wee hours.
50 years ago – December 25, 1969
Patti Parks, a senior at EHS, was crowned “Winter Queen” at the Christmas formal held Saturday evening.
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce held its final drawing at Safeway parking lot. Cash, a turkey and two bicycles were given away. Winners of the bikes were Cynthia Cornwell and Greg Brink. Thelma Storm, Julia Reel, Rita Anderson and Vernon Anderson each won $25, and Janie Church was the winner of the turkey.
The Wallowa FHA is saving cigarette packages for an iron lung. One million packages are needed. There are boxes at most stores in the county to deposit the cigarette packages in. Girls counting cigarette packages are Brenda Eckley, Patsy Mathews and Lynn Nuxall.
25 years ago – December 22, 1994
The JHS E-gals were the champions in the 4-team Umatilla Tournament last weekend. Erin Lunde was at the head of the scoring pack with 20 points. Gini Moore also scored in double figures. First year coach Karen Patton said that things are progressing in the right direction at the right pace.
Wallowa’s new senior/community center is almost completed, and the city hopes to announce an opening event in the near future, according to mayor Bill Fisher.
Following the free matinee at OK Theatre, a huge crowd of over 300 children and adults eagerly waited for the arrival of Santa Claus. This year he broke tradition slightly by riding on a jazzy wagon pulled by the Enterprise fire truck instead of on the truck itself.
