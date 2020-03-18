100 years ago – March 18, 1920
On a charge of murder, Bert and Virgil Daniel, 11 and 14 years old, were brought to the Circuit court the first of the week by Justice Charles Brown at Wallowa. The boys stabbed Roscoe Dorsey to death. They are out under $2000 bonds each.
Dr. S. D. Taylor’s new hospital on Main street is finished and he expects to occupy it this week. The hospital has rooms for nearly a dozen patients, operating room, facilities for laboratory work and living accommodations for those in charge. It is a substantial two story brick structure especially designed for the purpose.
Mrs. Maggie Bloom was happily surprised yesterday afternoon by a large number of her friends from both town and country, who called at her new home on Tacoma avenue, and gave her a shower of household articles to replace things she lost when her home was recently destroyed by fire. People were coming and going all afternoon, bearing tokens of friendship and esteem for Mrs. Bloom.
There is no better tended lawn in Enterprise than that surrounding B. F. Miller’s new residence. The house is at the foot of the incline at the east end of North street, in a row of artistic new homes. Wide parkings after the city regulations have been put in, adding to the setting of the row of houses.
70 years ago – March 16, 1950
Fines totaling $630 were assessed last week against five persons charged with operating slot machines following recent raids here by the state police. The slot machines taken in the raids were ordered destroyed. They were broken up by the sheriff and the contents, approximately $1800, was turned over to the county general fund.
The American Legion Auxiliary Spring style revue was presented to a full house at the Vista Theatre. Mrs. Richard Rathbun, as commentator, described the ensembles worn by thirty models. The curtain-raiser featured Marvin Searles, Lowell Yeager, Bill Hallis and Jim McAlister exhibiting the spring bonnets, which will never be worn in any Easter parade. The headgear was trimmed with doll dishes, toy roosters, mammoth roses and swaths of ribbon. Ronnie Wagner almost stole the show, riding onto the stage in a toy fire truck to announce the Firemen’s Ball.
The city of Wallowa, operating the county rock crusher under an agreement to turn over half of the rock crushed to the county for the use of the crusher, has turned out approximately 12,000 yards of crushed rock since December. Approximately six and one-half miles of Wallowa city streets are being surfaced with crushed rock at a cost of about $8,000.
Representatives of the Joseph chamber of commerce, the Wallowans club and the La Grande chamber of commerce met with the Enterprise chamber of commerce and heard reports on the Hell’s canyon dam. Dr. Sharff, president of the Enterprise chamber, told the group that the dam seemed to be definitely in prospect and that its construction would create an attraction here for tourists surpassing Grand Canyon and Boulder dam.
50 years ago – March 19, 1970
Ranked number one in the state among B high school basketball teams throughout most of the season, the Wallowa Cougars proved beyond any doubt that they are the top team by taking the State Championship last Saturday night in Pendleton. The defeated Mohawk in the championship game.
Plans for the construction of a new fairgrounds hall to replace the Cloverleaf hall which burned last summer are beginning to take form and the new building will be started in early April. The new building will be a low-profile metal building of almost the same floor space as the old one. Cost of the new building, without furnishings, will be in the $40-$50,000 range.
Myron Fleser of Minam was killed in a one-car accident on Hwy 82 about seven miles west of Wallowa when the car he was driving left the roadway and plunged over a six-foot embankment.
David Storm and Lee Weaver of the Enterprise Savages basketball team were elected to the first team of the Greater Oregon League East Sub-district this week. The team is picked by a vote of the coaches of the district, based on their play throughout the entire season. Another senior from the Savage squad, Dave Melville, was placed on the second team even though he missed two league games because of a mid-season appendectomy.
25 years ago – March 16, 1995
Hundreds of people linked up via satellite across eastern Oregon to learn more about the computer “network of networks” – the Internet and Wild World Web.
Through a cooperative agreement between the Nevada Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon will provide Nevada with up to 100 Rocky Mountain elk from northeast Oregon during the winters of 1995 and 1996.
Old age and experience overcame youth and enthusiasm in the Wallowa County town team championship game. Coleman & Chrisman (Doug and Tony Chrisman, Kim Conrad, Jeff Stoffel, Ron Lathrop, Jerry Hayes, Keith Wallens and Ed Nobles), which had been aced out of the title for the past two years after winning a dozen titles the previous 15 years, outgunned a younger Ern’s Electric team (Kenny Knifong, Beau Wicklander, Jeff Micka, Kent Barnes, Jeff Hubbard, Brian Phillips and Justin Harvey) to recapture the local title by a score of 125-114.
