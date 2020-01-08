100 years ago – January 8, 1920
A flag pole 84 feet long was delivered on the Enterprise school grounds this week. It will be set up in the concrete base constructed when the building was put up, and the flag flying from its top will be conspicuous all over town.
The Enterprise Creamery has a force of men busy putting up ice for the next season. This is the second cutting this winter and will probably be the last as the ice house is nearly full. The pond froze over to a depth of fourteen inches and the ice is cut down in blocks weighing about 225 pounds.
Wireless telegraphy is again receiving attention after two years of rest during the war. O. M. Hescock has a receiving station down town, with aerial wires strung from the smokestack of the Eagle Cap laundry to the Boyd building, where his store is. He receives the time daily on this, and also gets many bits of news sent out from Pacific coast stations.
70 years ago – January 5, 1950
The Joseph chamber of commerce has built a dike around the arena in the Chief Joseph Days rodeo grounds and has flooded the area to form an ice skating rink for the benefit of skating enthusiasts.
A fire virtually destroyed the Dutli building on Main street occupied by the Dutli Cold Storage plant, the Rich Shoe Repair, Coyle’s Steak House and the Harman & Dodgen hardware. Firemen from Enterprise, Lostine and Wallowa battled the fierce flames for hours. Two blasts of the fire siren brought the fire department and most of the townspeople to the scene.
50 years ago – January 8, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Engeldorf of Wallowa are the proud parents of Wallowa County’s first baby of the year, Richard Lee Engeldorf, who was born on New Year’s Day.
Dale Shawn Duby was the last $600 tax deduction to be born in Wallowa county during 1969. He is the son of Dale and Donna Duby of Lostine.
The postal revenue from the 4th class post office at Imnaha, Oregon has increased 33.3% during the fiscal year ending June 20, 1969. This reflects an above-average increase for a post office that size, preventing it from becoming one of the discontinued.
25 years ago – January 5, 1995
Wallowa County will soon take a big step into the Telecommunications Age, as a new system that allows for electronic access to certain county records goes online and will be available for users for a $75 signup fee plus a $20 an hour usage charge.
Dan Ousley was sworn in as new Wallowa County District Attorney by County Clerk Charlotte McIver.
Jerry’s Main Street Market was burglarized last week. An undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise was taken but nothing that could be traced, such as lottery tickets or checks.
The Victorian was named as winner of the commercial division in the holiday lighting contest sponsored by the Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Second place was the Art Angle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.