100 years ago – March 25, 1920
After several meetings to consider the housing problems of the town in the near future, a gathering of business men concluded to see what can be done in the way of tents. It was suggested that tents could be set up on vacant property, and sold on monthly installments paid like rent.
Wallowa county will lose this week the largest privately owned band of Morgan horses in the world, when Jack Johnson’s 85 head will be shipped to New Mexico. Morgan horses are likely to become extinct because motor vehicles have taken the place of driving and riding stock.
Coyotes are by no means extinct in Wallowa county. Records at the county clerk’s office show that $3,122 was paid on bounties on pelts of 797 coyotes in 1919. During the same period, $19 was paid on 97 cats of all kinds, lynxes, wild cats, cougars, etc.
Excitement was caused in Lostine Sunday evening by the burning of the residence of George Childers. The fire was not discovered until too late to save it and only a few articles were carried out.
70 years ago – March 23, 1950
Last week the Bonneville power administration added its recommendation to those already submitted to Congress for the construction of Hell’s canyon dam on the Snake river.
Robbers broke into the office of the Wallowa County Grain Growers plant at Enterprise and made off with approximately $300 in cash, after ransacking the office and breaking the safe.
Frank Hilton of the Wallowa pool hall and Ada Mildred Baker of Baird’s variety store in Wallowa entered a plea of guilty to a charge of possessing games of chance (punch boards) and each was fined $25 and the boards ordered destroyed.
50 years ago – March 26, 1970
Five candidates for the 1970 Chief Joseph Days court were announced at a dance held in Joseph and from these a court of three girls was picked at riding tryouts the next day. They are Christine Barklow, Patti Quinn and Rita Poulson.
Francis Harvey Armon, 57, of La Grande disappeared Saturday morning following an accident on the Grande Ronde River below Rondowa and is feared drowned. Armon, with two companions, was floating down the river toward Troy on a rubber raft at the time of the accident.
Dennis Brennan, Joseph High School senior, has been selected to participate in the 1970 All-State chorus.
Three outstanding young people were presented Citizenship awards by the Soroptimist Club this week. Winning the essay awards were: Lorin Ricker, first; Marlene Mustain, second; and Maxine Leverenz, third.
25 years ago – March 23, 1995
Gladys Coffin turned over $500,000 to the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation during a quiet ceremony at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Coffin described the contribution as a gift to the community from her late husband, former Chieftain editor and publisher Gwen T. Coffin, who was a staunch supporter of the hospital for more than 50 years.
James Schmeck, Joseph High School senior, overcame the odds and will be attending Annapolis Naval Academy in Maryland next fall. He will be the first Joseph appointee, at least in recent memory, to attend the naval academy.
The former owners of a successful building supply company in Baker City, Chris and Joanie Dunn, are the new owners of Coffman’s Ace Hardware. Coffman’s Ace Hardware was a Coast to Coast store when Lloyd and Alice Coffman purchased the business from Dan and Catherine DeBoie of Joseph. The store was converted to an Ace franchise in 1990. Don Johnston will be the new manager.
Clara Wieck, 15, daughter of Greg and Claudette Wieck of Enterprise, recently took first prize playing violin in the senior division of the Young Artists Competition in Pendleton.
