100 years ago – November 6, 1919
As the elk are to be removed at once from the Billy Meadows pasture, the proposition of placing a small herd in the Enterprise city park came up again. A petition was presented to the council asking that the greater part of the park be set aside for the game. A motion was passed favoring the setting aside of part of the park for elk, providing they show a way to do this without damaging the grounds.
The new holiday in the world calendar, Armistice day, will be observed in Enterprise under the auspices of the American legion. A parade is planned, in which all organizations are asked to participate. Noise making instruments of all kinds will be permissible for it is to be a breezy celebration. After the parade there will be a football game and other athletic contests, followed by a dance.
W. H. Spence was driving at the People’s theater corner when he turned and his car skidded on the pavement, and slid into the curbing, breaking one wheel. This is the first incident of the kind on the new pavement.
70 years ago – November 3, 1949
Oscar Perry, 29, of La Grande, employed on a road job here, was crushed unconscious by a swinging steamshovel on the Flora road job, and later died at Wallowa County hospital, where his wife had given birth to their first child a few hours before.
After more than a week of elk hunting only about five percent of the number of hunters estimated to be in the field have turned in elk at local lockers.
Fred Hahn, 67, and his sister, Anna Hahn, 69, of Flora, were rescued from the Wallowa river where they were pinned for some time, when their car hit an icy stretch of pavement and skidded off the road. The car landed on its side in the river, some 15 feet below the highway.
Truman Poulson’s quarter horse, Red Risk, won a 350 yard matched race at the fairgrounds Sunday against a thoroughbred owned by Wallace Halsey of Lewiston. Red Risk, with Clayton Moffitt up, finished a full two lengths ahead in 12.8 seconds. Approximately 600 people turned out to see the race.
50 years ago – November 6, 1969
Thousands of elk hunters in elaborate mechanized equipment blitzed into Wallowa county last week on an all-out assault on a much smaller number of elk. The Jeep and trailer-equipped nimrods poured into Enterprise in a steady stream, averaging one hunting vehicle every ten seconds Friday morning at the corner of North and West Second streets near the Safeway corner.
Wallowa High School’s Homecoming Queen and her court are: Queen Trena Hook, sophomore; Princess Carroll Conrad, senior; Princess Leitha Hamilton, junior; and Princess Teresa McCrae, freshman. Wallowa’s homecoming game was with Union and they lost to the Bobcats 14 to 0.
A Wallowa resident, Kirk Carper, won an honorable mention award in Oregon’s “Great Pumpkin” contest. His pumpkin had a circumference of 57 inches.
25 years ago – November 3, 1994
The Carman Ranch of Wallowa ranked as fifth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Oregon having recorded 146 head in 1994.
Halloween was a gala day in Imnaha. Forty school children, all in costume, were served spaghetti for a special lunch at school. Then they went trick or treating to the post office where they were met by post master Bonnie Marks. Then on to the store where all the women in town met them in costume, with all kinds of goodies.
The Enterprise High School boys’ cross country team qualified for this weekend’s state championships in Eugene. The Savages – David Melville, Gabe Wishart, Justin Stenkamp, Sean Wishart, Jamee Stenkamp, Todd Bass and Adam Johnson – posted a second-place team finish at the District meet in Pendleton.
