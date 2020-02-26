100 years ago – February 26, 1920
The Washington’s birthday ball at the Enterprise opera house was one of the social successes of the season and added much to the growing popularity of the Legion affairs. The good time prevailed right up to the playing of “Home Sweet Home” at one o’clock.
R. F. Mattoon went to La Grande to get a car which he will drive for hire this season.
Lostine school closed Monday evening for the ensuing week because of so much influenza in the community, as only about half, or less, of the pupils were present Monday.
The Enterprise girls basketball team was defeated by the Wallowa girls last Friday evening. The score was 26 to 16. After the game the Wallowa girls served light refreshments to their guests.
70 years ago – February 23, 1950
A public hearing will be held by the Milk Marketing Administration, state of Oregon, in Enterprise at the county courthouse on March 2. The so-called “milk control” law has been the subject of considerable discussion and controversy among dairymen in the county. The proposal would set marketing quotas for local distributors and regular prices.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Brennan have announced plans for the construction of a 15-unit motel at Joseph, with work to get underway around April first. The motel is to be built on Main street immediately south of the Richfield service station.
Four PTA’s, five granges, the Farm Bureau and other organizations were represented at the county-wide square dancing recreational day last Thursday at the South Fork grange in Lostine.
During halftime of the Enterprise-Elgin basketball game, the Sports-Queen, Peggy Bacon, and her court of two princesses, Betty Johnson and Vivian Bales, were crowned by football captain Jack Ferguson and basketball captain Gene Poulson. After the games, the senior class sponsored a Queen’s Dance.
50 years ago – February 26, 1970
School district 21 voters turned out Tuesday in greater numbers than ever in the history of the school district to give their verdict on the recall issue. Only one director, Wilfred Daggett, was recalled from the board. The election was very close in all five races.
A 16 year-old youth was critically injured Saturday when he was struck by a bullet which had accidentally discharged from a small caliber rifle. Injured in the accident was Kim Simmons who was staying with his uncle at the 4-0 Cattle Company below Troy.
Ray H. Connolly of Snyder Lumber Co. in Enterprise was elected to a 3-year term as District Director of Western Building Material Assoc., which represents lumber and building material firms throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
The members of the Joseph Rainbow Girls spent Sunday evening canvassing the town of Joseph for funds for the Heart Fund. The girls collected $125.
25 years ago – February 23, 1995
Forest Service Chief Jack Ward Thomas told federal land managers and county officials he wants to make the Forest Service the top conservation organization on earth by the year 2000 during a speech at EOU.
135 persons attended the annual citizen awards banquet sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Announced as winners were: Pat and Judy Wortman, agricultural leaders of the year; Bruce Dunn, civic leader; Les Bridges, timber leader; Clyde Holliday, educator of the year; Bank of Wallowa County, business leader; and Paul Castilleja, unsung hero. The President’s Award went to Mack and Marian Birkmaier.
Enterprise High School’s wrestling team beat Nyssa for the District 4-2A wrestling crown and qualified eight matmen for the state finals: B.J. Clements, Jamie Stenkamp, Carey McCleary, Gabe Wishart, Rowdy Nash, Nick Frolander, Sean Wishart and Chris Edtl. Tyson Shirley will compete for Joseph and Raymond Seamon for Wallowa.
