100 years ago – August 28, 1919
After nearly two years service overseas, Yancie R. Witherrite came home last Friday. He was in the marine corps, and was part of the famous second division, which saw the hardest of the fighting along the great battle line. He came home without a scratch.
Payment of the compensation, or damages awarded by a Union county jury, has been made by the county court to George P. Faught, and he has set back his fences from the right of way of the new road which is to run direct from Enterprise to the heart of Leap. It is a public road and awaits only the opportunity to put it in shape for travel.
Wallowa County Fair race program for 1919: First day of Pony Express race to be two miles per day for four day, four horses to be used, each horse to be ridden one-half mile each day and to carry saddle weighing not less than 25 pounds. Riders change horses at end of each one-half mile. This race is strictly for saddle horses and race horses are barred. Purse $200.
70 years ago – August 25, 1949
Fire-fighting crews were resting easier today after a 5-day battle with 26 fires started by lightning in the storm last week. Approximately 100 men, including 10 parachute jumpers, 15 or 20 ranchers and hired men from Imnaha, and 60 men from area mills, in addition to the regular forest personnel, were called out to hold the flames in check.
A crew of workmen started tearing down the chimney of the court house this week. The chimney was damaged severely last week when a fire caused gases, that had collected within the chimney, to explode. Approximately 7,000 bricks will be used in the reconstruction job.
District Deputy of the State Grange, Vern Lantz, came in last Friday and went to Troy and on up to Grouse Flat, where that evening he organized the Grouse Flat Grange.
The lightning struck at the Jack Tippett ranch at the Buttes Monday night and set fire to a stack of baled hay and burned the garage. Ted Tippett, Chris Tippett and Dick Tippett went out from Enterprise to help.
50 years ago – August 28, 1969
Maxine Leverenz, Wallowa, participated in the 4-H senior dinner contest at the 1969 Oregon State Fair. She prepared a dinner featuring meat balls made from her own original recipe. In this event, 4-H members are judged on how well they buy, serve and prepare a meal for four persons.
Herb Beier renovated the interior of the Imnaha Bridge school in preparation for opening Sept. 2. Mr. and Mrs. Jack Finch are teachers for the next school term.
Members of Wallowa Grange will dedicate their Grange hall at an open meeting Aug. 31. Allen P. Wheeler, Oregon State Grange master, will be present to act as dedicating officer.
A boys ranch idea here is under study as a partial answer to youth needs. Members of the Governor’s Commission on Youth District 13 met here to discuss youth problems.
25 years ago – August 25, 1994
Lacey Vernam of Lostine edged Ryan Zollman of Enterprise out for the championship ribbon in a very close 4-H poultry showmanship class this year at the Wallowa County Fair.
A total of 191 4-H and FFA market animals sold at the annual Wallowa County Fair livestock auction last Wednesday, with buyers throughout the community showing strong support by paying an impressive $106,605.66 to the local youths.
Gretchen Forster, Jasmine Railey and Chelsea Nash served up shots in the volleyball Serve-A-Thon staged Sunday by the Enterprise High School net team. Proceeds of the event, which was organized by Coach Lil Conrad, will benefit the volleyball program.
