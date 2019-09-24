The lady Outlaws came back with a roar after a 10-day break that started after a loss to 1A Wallowa. The ladies took out their frustration during a five-set visit to Cove on Friday, Sept. 20.
The Outlaws won the first two sets, 25-12 and 26-24 before succumbing in the third and fourth sets, 18-25 and 15-25. However, with the match on the line, the Outlaws knuckled down and persevered, 15-8.
Team highlights included Claire Farwell's amazing 19 digs while killmeister, Ashlyn Gray, had 12 kills followed by Rilyn Kirkland, who chalked up seven kills.
"We still struggled with highs and lows and momentum swings throughout the match, but persevered to take the match," Coach Lisa Farwell said. "It was a nice improvement over our last few matches."
The following day saw the Outlaws take a few nips from the hide of the Elgin Huskies in four sets. The ladies easily won the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-10 before dropping the third match, 23-25 before coming back to seal the deal, 25-15.
Standout performances included Zari Bathke, who played great defense and had 12 digs while Carsyn Miller served very well and was 100 percent at the line for the day. Ashlyn Gray again proved herself master at the net with 11 kills and showed good hit selection - she put the ball where it needed to go in the clutch.
Coach Farwell said the team played solid volleyball throughout the match and showed more consistency. "I was really happy that we did a better job of being consistent from play to play and set to set," she said.
The wins left the Outlaws with a preseason record of 7-5. The ladies meet Stanfield for their first league match on Thursday, Sept. 26 and head west to play Heppner and Union on Saturday, Sept 28.
