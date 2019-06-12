As part of the rollout of new, spiffy, digital “smart meters” in Eastern Oregon, Pacific Power is hosting a customer workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at the Outlaw Restaurant in Joseph to share information about the upgrade. “The short session will help customers learn about new account features, including smart phone apps, that can help them save energy and money,” said Alisa Dunlap, Pacific Power Regional Business Manager. The workshop will offer free appetizers and beverages as additional enticements.
“The advantages of smart meters include the ability to monitor your power use in real time, daily, and monthly through a smart phone app, or through your account on the Pacific Power website,” Dunlap said. “Smart meters will also inform Pacific Power directly and immediately if there’s a power outage, so you no longer have to call us.”
Swapping out a conventional meter for the new smart meter can take as little as 5 minutes, according to Dunlap.”You’ll have a very short outage while the meter is switched. So you might come home to find the clock on the microwave blinking. But otherwise, there won’t be any problems. Businesses generally have a meter bypass and should not experience an outage.”
Pacific Power customers should already have received an introductory post card about the upcoming change. As the day of the big switch approaches, “...customers will receive additional mailings, as well as robo-calls about the planned day of the smart meter installation. After the new meter is installed, the Pacific Power crew will leave a door hanger letting you know you have a new meter!”
Smart meter installations are expected to start in the Joseph area the week of July 8, and in Enterprise and Wallowa the week of July 15. The program is part of a statewide rollout of 590,000 new meters which began in January 2018 and continues through 2019.
Customers seeking additional information are encouraged to call 866-869-8520 for help with any questions. Additional smart meter information is available at www.pacificpower.net/smartmeter.
