ENTERPRISE — The chief proponent of a pump track to be built in Enterprise is again asking the City Council to reconsider property at the City Park, according to a press release following the Monday, May 9, council meeting.
Angela Mart, president of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club, came back before the council requesting permission to reconsider the property at the park.
Councilor David Elliott recommended allowing for a small parking area on the east side of the property across the river from the park, allowing the west side and anything beyond the parking area to be used for the track.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead recommended making a proposal showing a site map of the property, considering ways to separate the space from the abutting property owners. She said she would facilitate a meeting with the Public Works Committee, Public Works Director Shawn Young and Mart.
The site by the park was among the first considered for the track in January, but since some of the land is in a riparian zone, other sites were considered. None of those proved acceptable.
Disposal fees
In another matter, the council approved a 20% rate increase in waste disposal services as requested by Brian and Amanda Rahn of Rahn Disposal.
The Rahns requested the increase because of an increase in tipping fees at the Ant Flat Landfill. The county is increasing its rates by 67%. Elliott asked if the 20% increase requested by the Rahns would be sufficient, and they said they believe it will.
Executive session
The council held an executive session to consider information or records exempt from public inspection, as permitted by state law.
Upon reopening the meeting to regular session, the council gave preliminary approval to a library rental agreement pending review by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District. After the NEOEDD reviews and approves the agreement, it will come back before the council for final review and approval.
Another matter discussed in executive session involved an agreement between the Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department and the city. After review by the fire department, it, too, will come back to the council for final review and approval.
Both executive session actions were submitted by city attorney Wyatt Baum and Lacey McQuead. She asked that they be back before the council for the June council meeting.
Other business
In other business, the council:
• Approved McQuead’s request to prepare a letter of support for the implementation of a Regional Main Street Program.
• Police Chief Kevin McQuead announced the resignation of Officer Cody Billman. The city will open the position for entry level/lateral hires, with first review scheduled for June 6.
• Travis Huffman was presented with an award thanking him for his 27 years of service on the Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department.
• Approved Lacey McQuead’s request to move forward with research funding options for a new electrical vehicle charging station closer to Main Street. The information will be presented at the June meeting.
• Scheduled the next council meeting for June 13.
