ENTERPRISE — Starting July 29 we will be upgrading the deteriorating pavement along the Wallowa Lake Highway, OR 82, between Enterprise and Joseph. The work includes a week and a half of asphalt resurfacing followed by a chip seal that will be applied two weeks later. The chip seal will take about two or three days and help extend the life of the road surface. No work will be performed during Chief Joseph Day’s event.
You should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars, loose rock on the roadway, reduced speeds, and day and night time brooming operations. Local residents with driveways connecting to OR 82 may also experience temporary impacts as the operation moves past their property. Please slow down and plan extra travel time along this route. We greatly appreciate your patience as crews repair and resurface pavement, and perform other work to help keep highways safe and efficient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.