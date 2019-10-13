Slow Food Wallowas Pig Nic offers music and local goodies galore
If you have a hankerin’ for excellent, fresh (and sort of exotic) local foods, live toe-tappin’ music, and support for local food producers, come on down to the Pig Nic on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Barking Mad Farm. There are people and kid-friendly Kune Kune pigs there to schmooze with as well.
If you go, you’ll be among the select 100 folks whose tickets ($25 for adults, $12.50 for those 16 and under) support local food producers and help small local farmers and food artisans find new and innovative ways to sustain their farms and innovate new crops and technologies.
Slow Food Wallowas has arranged for some outstanding foods to sample, all served up by the producers who grew them. They include yak meatballs vindaloo from Amaranta Farm, Hokkaido pumpkin soup with toasted seeds & skin crisps from Aspen Grove Family Farm, artisan energy bar bites from BGood Bars, roasted beet & carrot salad from Backyard Gardens, grilled chicken skewers and broth shooters from Hawkins Sisters Chicken, farmstead cheese & pickles care of Friends of Family Farmers, roasted flatiron bison with chipotle-plum barbecue sauce from Stangel Bison Ranch and hand-carved roasted leg of lamb from NP Ranch. Of course, what would such a festive occasion be without TG beer on tap, Eagle Cap Kombucha, hot cider, coffee & tea.
The music (also local) starts with Madison Lindsey at 12:45, followed by Laura and Landra Skovlin at 1:45 and finishing with The Local Yokels at 2:45.
The highlight of the afternoon will be presentation of the $1500 local producer grant award. Last year Nathan Slinker of Alder Slope Gardens took home the prize, but judges were so impressed by the top four Wallowa County applicants that board member Erika Polmar of Joseph and Portland, owner of “Plate and Pitchfork Dinners,” contributed an additional $1,500 toward future awards.
Tickets for the Pig Nic are available at The Bookloft and Ruby Peak Naturals in Enterprise, Marketplace Fresh Foods and Joseph Hardware in Joseph and online at http://pig-nic.brownpapertickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.