ENTERPRISE — Plans for a bicycle pump track in Enterprise are on hold after the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club withdrew its request for a conditional use permit for property it was considering at the Enterprise City Council meeting Monday, April 11.
In a letter to the council, Angela Mart, club president, said her club’s board withdrew the request because of opposition to the planned track from property owners and because of the composition of the land. She stated in a text message April 14 that the club will continue to work with the city to find an appropriate location.
The club and the city Public Works Department were looking at a site near the city well at the corner of 4th Street and the road that goes to the Ant Flat Landfill.
In an email April 12, city Administrator Lacey McQuead said Mart’s letter stated that she had talked to some of the surrounding property owners and most did not support the idea of the pump track there. Some concerns included safety of children, access and increased dust since 4th Street is not paved. The property would require a significant amount of dirt to create a flat surface for the track, McQuead said in the email.
Although Mart’s letter said the club still hopes to see a track built in Enterprise, plans are now on hold until an appropriate site can be found.
Previous sites considered included next to the city park and adjacent to the skateboard park. Both of those also met with opposition for various reasons.
Parking
In another matter, the council heard two requests for changes in parking situations in the city.
Andy McKee asked for a charging space for electric automobiles in front of the Litch Building on Main.
McQuead opened up the discussion by stating that, while this is much needed downtown, the city currently has serious concerns with parking. Multiple complaints from residents and business owners have been received regarding the lack of adequate parking on Main Street. McQuead brought up the idea — included in McKee’s letter — to add the charging station to a nearby alley.
Public Works Director Shawn Young said he does not believe there is enough space in the back of the building for a charging station. A councilor suggested installing one on the west side of Warde Park. Ultimately that would be a cost to the city.
McQuead suggested getting in touch with McKee again to learn more about his idea for the alley and sharing with him the concerns regarding enough parking availability.
The discussion was tabled for the May meeting.
The other parking concern was a request by Ann Browder for handicapped parking in front of the Oddfellows Hall.
Fire Chief Paul Karvoski shared his concern with the parking situation during a fire, adding that there is already handicapped parking on the east end of the fire hall, on the end of the block in front of the Enterprise Mercantile and Milling Company Building, and city Librarian Denine Rautenstrauch said that there is handicapped parking in the library parking lot.
Rautenstrauch offered to allow the use of the handicapped space in the parking lot on the north side of the library.
McQuead asked if the sidewalk would need to be updated to meet handicapped accessibility standards. City attorney Wyatt Baum stated that it would be necessary. The council recommended a conversation take place between Rautenstrauch and Browder after McQuead sends an email to Browder about the recommendation from the council.
Fee increases
Also on April 11, the council approved a resolution on an increase in fees various city departments charge. McQuead asked staff to explain the increases in their departments.
Two such fees were in the Police Department and the Fire Department. Police Chief Kevin McQuead said his increase for a towing fee is because Enterprise’s fee is low compared to other comparable agencies. Karvoski said the request from the administrative office to increase the fire permit fees would help offset the cost for officers to check the burning and for administrative staff to issue the permits.
Other business
In other matters:
• Mayor Ashley Sullivan provided Lacey McQuead with the names of the top three entries for the If I Were Mayor contest. McQuead announced that first place goes to Autumn Diggins, second place goes to Blake Lathrop and third place goes to Lucas Budge. The students will be recognized at the May 9 council meeting.
• Young reported that the Public Works Department is working with the Oregon Department of Transportation to expand the use of a Special City Allotment Grant originally intended for Residence Street. The city hopes to be able to amend the grant to allow it to be used to repair streets that need the most attention.
• Approved four requests for $2,000 each as recommended by the Motel Tax Committee. The events and the people who presented the requests were the Courthouse Concert Series presented by Janis Carper, Juniper Jam presented by Janis Carper, the Main Street Show & Shine presented by Candy Bunn and Hells Canyon Mule Days presented by Sondra Lozier.
• Appointed Devon Maxwell to Position No. 3 on the city Planning Commission. The term will expire Dec. 31.
