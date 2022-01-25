JOSEPH — Plans are well underway for a new Joseph City Library that will be located in the old Blackburn Building and out of its cramped quarters in City Hall, the City Council learned at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 20.
Pro-Tem Administrator Brock Eckstein said Jan. 24 that the plans will be ready for the city’s library board to look over by April. The board will refurbish the Blackburn Building and install new plumbing and electrical works, Eckstein said.
Once the move is complete, the City Council will have new chambers in City Hall and cease meeting in the Joseph Community Events Center, he said.
In another matter, the council approved a request by Public Works Lead Levi Tickner to purchase a Toolcat for $85,000. The multipurpose machine includes a snow plow, snow blower and can remove leaves, dust and gravel as well as mow.
“It’s a pretty versatile piece of equipment,” Eckstein said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an ordinance to accept the city’s method of determining system development charges for utilities. The next step, Eckstein said, is to determine the amount of those charges.
• Heard an update from Grant Matlock of the Oregon Department of Transportation on this year’s project to upgrade sidewalks and ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Matlock explained — and fielded questions — largely about how the project will avoid conflicting with tourism events regularly held in Joseph. He said the target date to start the project is in June.
• Approved a lot-line adjustment requested by Tom and Jennifer Klimsza.
• Passed a resolution appointing Eckstein as budget officer for the city for the coming year.
• Passed a resolution naming the Wallowa County Chieftain as the official newspaper of record.
The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in the events center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.