Point of Connection Ministries is moving ahead with plans to provide transformational housing to men with mostly drug and alcohol issues after the Wallowa County Planning Commission approved the ministry’s conditional use permit at its March meeting.
Neal Isley, executive director of the organization, held a public informational meeting at the ministry on the evening of April 17. About 10 people attended.
Isley showed a professionally done information video about the ministry and its efforts before offering a prayer to start the evening’s proceedings.
After a brief testimony of his own struggles with alcohol, Isley detailed the ministry’s struggles with the county to get the plan off the ground and his previous attempts to provide refuge to others who have lost their way.
The Wallowa County Chieftain will run a series over the next couple weeks detailing more about the plans Point of Connection has for its residents and the broader community in Wallowa County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.